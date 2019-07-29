Two major SEC visits planned so far for LB Noah Sewell
THE LATEST: Noah Sewell did not make it to Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp but the Ducks are one of his eight finalists along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Ohio St...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news