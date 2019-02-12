Anthony Edwards Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

*****

Do any big time recruits follow Edwards to UGA this cycle? https://t.co/ilohOn2XTZ — University of Georgia (@DawgsAth) February 11, 2019

That's the $1 million question, right? Many have pondered why the best in the state of Georgia can’t stay home for their college ball. Anthony Edwards will be a phenomenal case study. However, Georgia won’t be able to add a whole lot more during the 2019 cycle as the remaining talent is rather depleted, though it could receive a visit from Rivals150 guard Harlond Beverly in the week ahead. Georgia holds signatures of Rivals150 seniors Toumani Camara and Jaykwon Walton, two prospects that should make for a positive impact immediately next season. Their 2020 class could be when the Bulldogs make another statement, and while they are not in a good spot for five-star Georgia natives BJ Boston and Sharife Cooper, might Walker Kessler be their next in-state win? The Bulldogs prioritized him early in the process, his father and uncle played for the program and UGA was his favorite school growing up. Defeating the bluebloods will be a difficult task, though. Keep tabs on Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a top-50 junior and the nephew of assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim. Just as well, Rivals150 prospects Brandon Harris, KD Johnson and Deivon Smith, each Peach State natives, could be in the cards for what could be another building block class in 2020.

*****

Do u think Kentucky will sign big man to finish there 2019 class. Possibly a kid reclassifying from 2020 to 2019 like Isaiah Todd or

N'Faly Dante or Do u think they might have to do the grad transfer route. #TwitterTuesday — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) February 10, 2019

Nick, I think that they’re going to do both and actually, besides attempting to reclassify either Isaiah Todd or N’Faly Dante, and add a grad-transfer this spring, also try to land someone in the mold of Jaden McDaniels and/or Matthew Hurt. Either way, expect for a very busy spring for the Wildcats as they will need to add at least two more in patching together what could be another national title contending unit for the 2019-2020 season.

*****

@coreyevans_10 where do you think Duke will look to for a point guard if Trey Jones enters the draft after Dukes NCAA run? — the JAMISON brand (@OneTwoTray) February 10, 2019

Will this be 2015 all over again for the Blue Devils? Tyus Jones dominated March and made the decision to leap to the NBA after just one year in college. Just like his brother, Tre Jones was expected to return for his sophomore season but it looks as if, thanks to his building resume and the lackluster draft upcoming, he too could be leaving campus after just one year. If this is the case, Duke is still not limited in the backcourt. It will enroll Wendell Moore, a playmaking wing, and Boogie Ellis, a more-than-serviceable facilitator, though he is more of a shot-maker than playmaker first.

Coach K could attempt to get back into the Cole Anthony race, although overcoming all of the work that Oregon and UNC have invested might be too difficult. Outside of Anthony, the point guard class has been decimated, so waiting until the spring for the grad-transfer market to work itself out, or decommitments to occur following the coaching carousel, could be another avenue Duke heads down. If all else fails, the Blue Devils could attempt to work on reclassifying RJ Hampton, a five-star junior that narrowed his school list last week with Duke making the final cut. There was talk about Hampton making such a move last year, but it seems as if Hampton is set on returning for his senior year of high school in the fall.

*****

Memphis is hosting Damion Baugh on an official, they’re in on a few players Watford, Baugh, kyree Walker etc, who do you see them getting out of that bunch?? — T. J. M. (@KingTarvis) February 10, 2019