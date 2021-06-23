Wilkin Formby doesn't see it as tough to escape the Death Star.

He grew up five minutes from Alabama's campus. He's cheered for the Crimson Tide all his life and attended plenty of games in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But when the 2023 lineman considers his college options, he's not locked in to choosing Alabama. As his recruiting interest begins to pick up, Formby wants to choose the school that is the best fit for him.