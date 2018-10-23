Smart praise for both Fromm, Fields

How will Georgia respond? That’s probably been the most-asked question of head coach Kirby Smart heading into Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against arch-rival Florida. Questions about quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields are running close second. That includes queries into Fromm’s state of mind after his struggles in the Bulldogs’ 36-16 loss to LSU. “He’s been great. He was super out there last week. Spirited. There's a lot of competition. We tried to make competition between the offense and the defense and he challenged guys and made some plays with the wideouts and the backs,” Smart said. “Jake's not the kind of guy that backs down from the competition. He's not going to do that. He's not going to say, 'I didn't play my best game' and then go into a shell. He's out there working every day.’” Ditto for Fields. Although Smart continues to say very little regarding potential plans for the freshman, he does acknowledge the former five-star continues to make impressive progress. “He's doing a great job. He's competing every day, doing a good job, throwing good balls. I mean, he's developing,” Smart said. “He's come a looonnngg way from the first of the season to now, to where he's reading coverages, protections. He's done a really good job of picking up things in this offense, and I think that says volumes about his work ethic to be where he is.” Smart actually credits Fromm for much of Fields’ progress. “Calling the play in the huddle, from when he got here until now, he's so much further along,” Smart said. “I think seeing Jake do it and watching Jake manage it and seeing Jake do things, he's learned from that. He's very bright.”

Injury update

Right guard Ben Cleveland (broken fibula) was back on the practice field working with trainers, but won’t be ready to play against the Gators. “It’s the same as I told you guys the other day, he’s not going to be able to play this game. He’s getting better,” Smart said. “Everything looks good with the healing process and he’s weight-bearing out there, obviously, being out there. He’s running and moving.”

Camarda still the punter

Smart said freshman Jake Camarda continues to hold onto the starting job at punter despite having an open competition the past two weeks. “It’s been up for grabs in the off week,” Smart said. “We’ve had two guys competing, we had two guys competing today. We punted both guys quite a bit, but Jake is still our punter right now.” Camarda has been competing with graduate transfer Landon Stratton for the job.

Smart on Holyfield

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Elijah Holyfield only carried the ball seven times against LSU. However, when asked his plans moving forward for the junior as it pertained to carries, Smart only halfway answered the question. “Elijah does a great job. I think he’s one of the best running backs in this conference. He runs hard, he’s tough to tackle, he’s like that every day with our guys,” Smart said. “I think wear and tear is important, he’s a 205-210 pound back, not a 220-pound back so we’ve got to be careful about the wear and tear. A lot of guys 200 pounds carried it 20, 30 times a game, especially in yesteryear. But we do everything we can to get him the ball as much as possible. He’s a guy we want to carry the ball.” But how much? “It’s really based on carries. We try to get three or four carries for a guy, a lot of times they get winded,” Smart said. “We don’t have a lot of times they get three or four carries in one drive, maybe Brian Herrien against Tennessee once and maybe Holyfield and (D’Andre) Swift once. You want fresh backs in there. If you feel like those guys are equipped to run the ball and they all are going to read the same things, you want those guys in the game and you want to get those guys touches.” Whoever’s in the game, Smart said the offense has to produce. No excuses. “Our backs do a great job, but some of the looks from defenses don’t make it easy to keep handing it off over and over, so when you can, we look outside to guys we think can win more one-on-one matchups,” Smart said. “Obviously, we ‘ve got to do what is successful. whatever that success is, whether that’s carrying it into a loaded box, if It’s throwing it into a non-loaded box, we’ve just got to be successful.”

This and that