Tuesday Post-Practice Notebook
What would beating Saban mean to Smart?
One of these years when Alabama and Georgia happen to meet on the football field, perhaps Kirby Smart won’t be asked about his past history with Nick Saban.
But at the present, it's simply inevitable. As the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide prepare to square off Saturday for the SEC Championship, Smart’s relationship with his former boss continues to loom as an item of fascination for the media.
That includes the obvious question: What it would mean personally to Smart if his team were to beat Saban's for the first time?
Smart doesn't seem to enjoy fielding that one. “I really don't look at it that way at all," he says. "It's not personal for me. It would be gratifying to our players. It would be the next step toward going to the playoffs, Those are our objectives. It's not about me, and it's not about him. It's not about the fact that we worked together. I see a really good football team on the other side that our guys have earned the right to go play against. And that's really all it is for me.”
Saban basically feels the same way.
“Hey, we grew up with Kirby, and we were there when his children were born. I know his family and have a tremendous amount of respect for him; I appreciate the great job he did for us for nine or ten years, or however long he was with us,” Saban said. “You always like to see those guys do well. When you compete against them, it's never personal, at least not to me. I'm for trying to get our team ready to play the best they can play for the players' own sake, and I'm sure he's going to do the same thing for his team.”
Smart disagreed with the notion that having coached for Saban gives him any sort of insight to what his mentor might be thinking in game situations.
“I mean, I think that there's going to be similar thinking, so if you argue there's a benefit from knowing what he's thinking about in a certain situation—then he could say the same. because I certainly was with him long enough for him to know I have a lot of the same beliefs and thoughts,” Smart said. “So I don't think anybody strategically gains something because you work together for 10 years or you work together, for 12 years at different places. Football is football. You have to make a decision. You know, what is your strategy on 3rd and 1? What is your strategy on 4th and 4? I don't think anybody is so predictable that you know that 100 percent.”
Success of Swift, Holyfield comes as no surprise
Many observers have been startled to see D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield step up and produce numbers comparable to their two all-time great predecessors. Kirby Smart is not among the shocked.
The reason? Georgia’s offensive line.
"Oh yeah. I knew we had a good offensive line coming back. I didn't know we'd lose so many of them in different games. It seems like we've had to shuffle everybody,” Smart said. “I knew we were talented on the offensive line and we had good backs.”
The results haven’t lied. Swift comes in with 139 carries for 962 yards and nine scores, with Holyfield chipping in with 133 carries for 896 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I knew we'd have the opportunity. Whether it would be two 1,000-yard rushers—we're not there yet, but we're trying to get there,” Smart said. “We probably could have had that. In some of the games, we've taken those kids out, and sometimes they haven't really played much."
Recruiting put on hold
The regular football season has ended. That means college coaches are now able to begin making in-home visits to see recruits. But with Saturday’s SEC Championship, the Bulldogs will wait until the game is complete.
“The next three days are all prep for the game. You can go recruit, and at night, we may send somebody if it’s local or we’re able to get there,” Smart said. “But certainly, our sweat is being put in the bucket toward playing Alabama. It’s not that we don’t care about recruiting; we’re still communicating with our recruits. But we can’t really focus on that right now.”
Smart said recruits understand.
“I think those kids respect that, because a lot of them are focused on their own playoffs, or their state championships,” Smart said. “Now in regard to when that ends, when the game ends, it’s ready, set, go. We’re going out full bore. We’re going out as soon as we can after the game.”
This and that
. . . Georgia practiced inside for the second straight day Tuesday, and Smart was pleased with what he saw.
“Well, we worked indoors today. I thought we had good spirits. Guys are really practicing hard, flying to the ball. That’s what happens when you play really good competition,” Smart said. "It definitely ramps up practices when it’s for something really important. I’m excited. We’ve still got of work to do, and we’ve still got a lot of young players. But they're growing up.”
. . . Don’t tell Smart that Georgia has an advantage on special teams, Crimson Tide kicking issues notwithstanding.
“I’ve been with Nick long enough to know he does a good job with special teams. I don’t think it’s a weakness. I look at their punt and kickoff return—they’re two of the best in the whole country. Have they struggled some on their kicks? Yeah, sure. That hasn’t been something new for them. They’ve dealt with that before, but they’ve always come with some really strong special teams,” Smart said.
“They’ve got some of the best kickoff coverage I’ve ever seen. They come flying down the field and knocking peoples’ heads off. Their punt and kickoff returners are elite and they’ve got starters who are all good players on those. So I don’t look at it like their special teams are down. I think people measure that because of their punter and possibly their kicker.”