One of these years when Alabama and Georgia happen to meet on the football field, perhaps Kirby Smart won’t be asked about his past history with Nick Saban.

But at the present, it's simply inevitable. As the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide prepare to square off Saturday for the SEC Championship, Smart’s relationship with his former boss continues to loom as an item of fascination for the media.

That includes the obvious question: What it would mean personally to Smart if his team were to beat Saban's for the first time?

Smart doesn't seem to enjoy fielding that one. “I really don't look at it that way at all," he says. "It's not personal for me. It would be gratifying to our players. It would be the next step toward going to the playoffs, Those are our objectives. It's not about me, and it's not about him. It's not about the fact that we worked together. I see a really good football team on the other side that our guys have earned the right to go play against. And that's really all it is for me.”

Saban basically feels the same way.

“Hey, we grew up with Kirby, and we were there when his children were born. I know his family and have a tremendous amount of respect for him; I appreciate the great job he did for us for nine or ten years, or however long he was with us,” Saban said. “You always like to see those guys do well. When you compete against them, it's never personal, at least not to me. I'm for trying to get our team ready to play the best they can play for the players' own sake, and I'm sure he's going to do the same thing for his team.”

Smart disagreed with the notion that having coached for Saban gives him any sort of insight to what his mentor might be thinking in game situations.

“I mean, I think that there's going to be similar thinking, so if you argue there's a benefit from knowing what he's thinking about in a certain situation—then he could say the same. because I certainly was with him long enough for him to know I have a lot of the same beliefs and thoughts,” Smart said. “So I don't think anybody strategically gains something because you work together for 10 years or you work together, for 12 years at different places. Football is football. You have to make a decision. You know, what is your strategy on 3rd and 1? What is your strategy on 4th and 4? I don't think anybody is so predictable that you know that 100 percent.”