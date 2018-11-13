What started as a deep offensive line for No. 5 Georgia has taken its share of dings in recent weeks. That has Kirby Smart a bit concerned, heading into Saturday’s game against UMass (4:00 p.m., SEC Network).

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had an offensive line with as many injuries as this one,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “We had depth, but it’s slowly and surely deteriorated, and we don’t have a lot of depth now.”

It’s certainly been a difficult year.

Of the five offensive linemen who started the season against Austin Peay, right tackle Isaiah Wilson is the only one who has not missed at least some game time at one point or another.

Currently, the Bulldogs are without right guard Cade Mays, who hasn’t practiced for two straight days since coming out of the game in the first half of Georgia’s win Saturday over Auburn. The team is also missing backup Kendall Baker, who injured his knee against the Tigers and isn't expected to play against the Minutemen.

“That doesn’t just take a toll on your offensive line. It takes a toll on your scout offensive line, which goes against your defensive line and makes your team better,” Smart said. “Every rep you take in practice, one guy might be taking two for another guy’s one, and your volume just increases. When it increases, the risk of injury increases. That takes its toll, but we’re hoping to get some of these guys back.”

Fortunately, there is some good news. Ben Cleveland, who broke his left fibula against Missouri, saw a handful of reps last week for the first time after traveling to Jacksonville and Kentucky.

The redshirt sophomore worked with the first team on Tuesday, but Smart wasn’t ready to pencil him into Saturday’s starting lineup quite yet.

“It just depends who we’ve got available and where he works among those guys. I don’t think he’s 100 percent, but he took some snaps last week,” Smart said. “He really doing what he did the past couple of weeks, which is practice. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. We need to get him ready. I didn’t get to see him practice the whole day. I’ve got to go back and watch the tape.”