Tuesday Post-Practice Notebook
O-line injuries concerning to Smart
What started as a deep offensive line for No. 5 Georgia has taken its share of dings in recent weeks. That has Kirby Smart a bit concerned, heading into Saturday’s game against UMass (4:00 p.m., SEC Network).
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had an offensive line with as many injuries as this one,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “We had depth, but it’s slowly and surely deteriorated, and we don’t have a lot of depth now.”
It’s certainly been a difficult year.
Of the five offensive linemen who started the season against Austin Peay, right tackle Isaiah Wilson is the only one who has not missed at least some game time at one point or another.
Currently, the Bulldogs are without right guard Cade Mays, who hasn’t practiced for two straight days since coming out of the game in the first half of Georgia’s win Saturday over Auburn. The team is also missing backup Kendall Baker, who injured his knee against the Tigers and isn't expected to play against the Minutemen.
“That doesn’t just take a toll on your offensive line. It takes a toll on your scout offensive line, which goes against your defensive line and makes your team better,” Smart said. “Every rep you take in practice, one guy might be taking two for another guy’s one, and your volume just increases. When it increases, the risk of injury increases. That takes its toll, but we’re hoping to get some of these guys back.”
Fortunately, there is some good news. Ben Cleveland, who broke his left fibula against Missouri, saw a handful of reps last week for the first time after traveling to Jacksonville and Kentucky.
The redshirt sophomore worked with the first team on Tuesday, but Smart wasn’t ready to pencil him into Saturday’s starting lineup quite yet.
“It just depends who we’ve got available and where he works among those guys. I don’t think he’s 100 percent, but he took some snaps last week,” Smart said. “He really doing what he did the past couple of weeks, which is practice. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. We need to get him ready. I didn’t get to see him practice the whole day. I’ve got to go back and watch the tape.”
Robertson injury improving
Demetris Robertson has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, but Smart hopes to have him back soon.
“I’m not sure how long he’ll be out. But yes, he’s dealing with an injury,” Smart said. “We think he’s close to being back. Matter of fact, I thought he was going to be back today, but it'll probably be tomorrow.”
Robertson has yet to catch a pass for the Bulldogs.
Smart fine with Clark's performance
Junior defensive tackle Tyler Clark hasn’t made quite the noise at defensive tackle that he perhaps did last year, but Smart isn’t complaining.
“Tyler’s done a good job—he plays hard. He had a tremendous finish to the season last year. His best game was probably South Carolina,” Smart said. “He’s been dealing with some injuries, and he’s got a really bad finger—he has to wear a club to practice, and it makes it tough on him to lock out. But he plays tremendously hard. He cares about his teammates. He gives us all he’s got.”
Clark started the first seven games before being replaced by freshman Jordan Davis against Florida and again against Kentucky. He returned to the starting lineup against Auburn.
Quotable
“We do that probably after the game more than before it. Our offensive staff will come in and say, hey, come see this pressure they got—we ought to add it. More times, they did it on us. We watch it after the game and say, that’s pretty good, we may want to add that in. We’ve got support staff members who are watching games from all over the country and trying to pick up things.” – Smart on whether the staff copies different plays from other teams.
"It's been great. It really hasn't been as big of a change as you guys make it. The communication, the setup, the day-to-day operations—the biggest change has been the addition of Cortez Hankton. Nothing else really changed. Everybody's like, 'Jim was with the quarterbacks last year.' Well, yeah, he was, but James was, too. They meet together with the receivers a lot of times. So, they're all in the same room, game planning, making decisions. James is with Jim upstairs now, and they recruit really well. It's a team effort, and I don't think it's that large a change, at least philosophically, with what we're trying to do." – Smart on the job Jim Chaney and James Coley have done as co-offensive coordinators.
Tuesday's Practice
Heavy rains forced the Bulldogs inside for a second straight day.
“We got forced inside today. We wanted to go out, but we felt it wasn’t safe. The grass was pretty wet, and there was a lot of moisture out there, so we went inside,” Smart said. “I felt the kids practiced hard. We got better, we did some good-on-good things. We continue to compete and prepare for UMass.”