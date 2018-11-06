Smart squelches black jersey speculation

Social Media has been abuzz with Georgia fans wondering if the Bulldogs might break out their black jerseys for Saturday’s game against Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN). Don’t hold your breath. “We did it once against one of those buy-teams. But for energy and enthusiasm, I don’t think you need that against Auburn. If we do, we’ve got some other problems. I just don’t think that’s relevant,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “I’m not saying we’re not ever going to do it; I’m not saying that we are—that’s just really not what's important to me. I believe in guys going out and playing physically, playing hard. You don’t have to do things like that to get them fired up to do it. I really think they should want to do it. “It’s great for recruiting, though.” The Bulldogs last wore their black jerseys for their game in 2016 against Louisiana-Lafayette, but have not worn them since. Georgia’s other black jersey games came in the 2007 game against Auburn, the 2008 Sugar Bowl against Hawaii (a 41-10 win), and a 41-30 loss to Alabama in 2008. Ironically, Saturday’s Auburn game takes place on Nov. 10, marking the exact 11th anniversary of the first blackout contest against the Tigers in 2007. Smart was asked if he meant Georgia would be wearing its traditional home uniforms. “I’m not really concerned about that. I’ll let you guys get the hits and the likes on that,” Smart said. “I’m going to get the team ready to play.”

Fromm just fine; injury update

Smart said the leg injury to quarterback Jake Fromm is not serious. Fromm has worn a black wrap on his right leg since Monday. “I think he got a bruise. He got a hit on one of those plays late in the half maybe, but he’s fine,” Smart said. “He’s running. He took all his reps. He’s just got a wrap on there.” . . . Smart also updated the status of center Lamont Gaillard (hyper-extended knee) and Cade Mays (shoulder stinger). “They’re both limited. They did a little bit of stuff today,” Smart said. “They couldn’t do everything. Did some of it. They’re day to day.” . . . Smart revealed that wide receiver Demetris Robertson has been dealing with an undisclosed injury: “He’s still injured right now,” Smart said. “I don’t know if he’ll be cleared for this game yet or not.”

Tucker a candidate at Maryland?

According to published reports, Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker’s name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the vacant head coaching job at Maryland, but Smart didn’t have any additional info to offer. “I don’t. You don’t deal with it. Mel’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met. He’s worried about these guys on this team,” Smart said. “He’s worried about coaching his tail off for them, leading the defensive unit, making the calls. I’ve been there and done that. I know what that’s like to have your name mentioned in a lot of jobs. I know that Mel’s focus is on getting his guys ready to play.” This isn’t the first time Tucker’s name has been linked to a possible head coaching job. Last year, Tucker was a finalist for the job at Tennessee before the Volunteers hired Jeremy Pruitt.

Divaad Wilson cleared to play

Smart said freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson (ACL) has been cleared to play. When, however, remains the questions. “He’s moved and started practicing more with us, not with the scouts. That just means he’s cleared to play. It doesn’t mean he’s going to play,” Smart said. “He’s got a lot to learn. He’s smart, he’s bright, a good football player. It’s not that easy. You don’t just take however long it’s been for him off. We’re trying to develop him and get him in position where he could play. He’s repping at Star. He’s working with the twos; he’s taking a lot of reps. The sooner he learns it and he’s able to play, then hopefully he’ll get in that competition and mix it up.” Wilson, who suffered the injury in the spring, can still play in up to four of Georgia’s final games and still keep his redshirt, according to new NCAA rules.

Quotable

“He’s got command of that room. The kids respect him. He’s brought really good ideas, scheme-wise, to our offense, and he’s got a room that he’s done a really good job with when you think about it. Keeping those guys happy is not an easy job. He’s a journeyman NFL player. He was on special teams; he was a third, fourth NFL wideout—that’s what a lot of times you have in that room. That’s what those guys want to be. They see him, they aspire to do what he did, and they listen to his message. He’s done a good job selling a team concept. He’s a good football coach.” – Smart on what wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has brought to the room. “Dan’s been great for our team. He’s got fresh ideas; he’s been with different defensive coaches. He’s got ideas in the room that are outside of our box. He’s got a group that’s kind of been around together; he’s got good energy. He does a great job with his presentations to our defense. He gave one last week that was epic on behalf of Benny Snell and Kentucky. He does a tremendous job, and he’s really helped D’Andre Walker become a better player.” – Smart on the impact of outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning.

