Patrick, defense not worried about stats

Statistics are for losers: How many times have you heard that cliché before? At Georgia, however, there’s a bit of truth in those words, especially in regard to the way the Bulldogs approach each Saturday on their schedule, including this weekend’s game at LSU (3:30, CBS). “Basically, we don’t judge the game based on the scoreboard. We don’t judge the game based on points, first downs, or anything like that,” linebacker Natrez Patrick said. “We base everything on how we feel physically after the game, and we feel like we physically imposed our will on the other team. If we feel like we physically dominated the other team, that’s when we feel like we’ve had a good game. Anything less is unacceptable. Anything less is not the standard.” For anyone wondering, they’re still waiting to feel that way. Although Patrick obviously wouldn’t trade a single one of Georgia’s six victories, the senior said there still hasn’t been a game in which the defense feels it’s done its absolute best. “Honestly, there’s been a couple of games where we felt we could have played better. But that’s just showing the ceiling, when we feel there’s still room to grow,” Patrick said. “We haven’t played our best game yet. I feel it’s a positive thing that we haven’t hit that ceiling yet. Guys know there is still room for improvement.”

Smart opines on Demetris Robertson's playing time

Why hasn’t Demetris Robertson played more than he has? Monday, Kirby Smart explained—again—why that’s been the case. "He's got to out-compete the guys in front of him,” Smart said. “He's got to block. He's got to know the plays and run them. He's got to be better than the guys in front of him.” Smart seemed to blame the media for putting extra pressure on Robertson. “Look, y'all put all this hype and pressure on D-Rob, D-Rob practices hard each day. Y'all have made the kid where it's like, 'What's wrong with D-Rob?' D-Rob works to get better,” Smart said. “D-Rob is in a receiver-roomful of guys who block, catch, run, play special teams, and he's doing the same thing they are. He's competing his tail off." Robertson scored on a 72-yard speed sweep in the opener against Austin Peay, but he's still waiting to catch his first pass as a Bulldog. "We'll continue to try and use his strengths every way possible, but he's working hard and doing the things we ask,” Smart said. “He gets in the game, too. He just hasn't caught a ball in a while. It's not like we say, 'Oh, throw him the ball.' We call the play, and the coverage dictates where the ball goes.”

Kindley improving, other injury news

Left guard Solomon Kindley (minor MCL sprain) was able to work with the first team Tuesday and appears to be on track to play against LSU. “I thought he moved around good. He moved around better than he did yesterday,” Smart said. “Yesterday he moved surprisingly well. And then today, he moved around good. Still got a way to go. And still got a lot of guys to get work around him.” In other injury news: . . . Cornerback Divaad Wilson (ACL) continues to improve. "He's still working. He works with us during individual and he works with scout team, gaining confidence, working at corner and nickel/star. He does a good job with it and seems to be gaining confidence,” Smart said. “We're hoping he'll be able to start. He's already back in the walk-throughs and learning and doing the thing, but in the BYE week, he'll be able to practice with us more defensively. It's just tough in the middle of the season, because he's got to catch back up with the things he's missed.” . . . Smart said the team remains unsure how long right guard Ben Cleveland (broken fibula) will be out. "Ben's still kind of the same deal. We don't know how long it'll be, on Ben,” Smart said. “the bone's healing. We got good information back, but we don't know yet."

Loran Smith breaks hip

Loran Smith, the University of Georgia Athletic Association’s most versatile and longtime staff member, was hospitalized Monday evening after suffering a hip and elbow injury while attending a Bulldog practice session. “That’s a tough deal with Loran. I didn’t actually see what happened. Obviously, I heard about it yesterday,” Smart said. “I hate that. I don’t know if he didn’t see it coming or couldn’t get out of the way, but it was a sideline play. Unfortunately, he got pretty injured. So, hopefully he’ll bounce back. He told me to tell y’all it was an upper body extremity.” After running out of bounds on a special-teams play, two Bulldog players collided with Smith. Smith underwent hip surgery on Tuesday at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday and a full recovery is expected.

