It’s not often that you hear Kirby Smart extoll the virtues of newcomers to his football team. Typically, he at least waits for a scrimmage before handing out pats on the back. Tuesday, he made an exception when asked about early enrollees Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson. "I've seen hunger out of both of those guys. They don't know exactly what to do yet but, man, they do it hard, and there's something to be said for that,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “We're going to play kids at the University of Georgia who give effort and play hard, and who do the right things. Those two guys, man, they play hard. Now they don't know what they're doing yet, but that's our job. That's our job. I'm very thankful that they're here 15 practices.” Both players obviously come to Athens with huge expectations. A former five-star performer, Smith starred at Calvary Day School in Savannah before transferring to IMG, where he finished as the nation’s No. 2 player according to Rivals.com after a senior year that saw him make 41 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. Johnson, meanwhile, was one of the nation’s top-ranked junior college players at Independence Community College after making 96 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 20 career games. At Georgia, both are competing with the likes of Brenton Cox, Adam Anderson, Robert Beal, Azeez Ojulari and Walter Grant to bolster a Bulldog defense Smart wants to see make more “havoc” plays this fall. “Nolan has flashed some plays. He made a hell of a hit today, and a really good play. He's also flashed some 'what are you doing?' Jermaine has been the same way,” Smart said. “We call them superman plays. You look out there and go, 'Man, who is that guy? who is that jersey number?' But then they've lost some, too. I'm fired up to coach those two guys, because I'm excited about what they're going to do to the guys in front of them from a pushing standpoint."

David Marshall back on the field

Defensive end David Marshall was back doing some light work Tuesday. Marshall, who is coming from a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, is being counted on to play a key role on the defensive line come fall. "We got him (Marshall) fixed immediately. We just didn't know when he was coming back. David, in my mind, was probably not going to be able to come back most of the year last year,” Smart said. “His injury is not the same as James Cook's, though. His injury didn't as much linger as [Cook's] did. He was injured, then he was out for a while, we got him fixed, he's taking the screws out now, he's taking the next step, coming back now. He's got to progress now, because he gets sore each time. He uses it because he hasn't used it in a while." Smart hopes that’s all in the past. “He's a good player, so I'm not going to cry over that,” Smart said. “We need him this year. I want him to stay healthy."

In other news