Tuesday News and Notes

“You’re seeing the impact of that whether it’s our game, Kentucky-Florida, Alabama-Ole Miss, all the games; they’re all over the place. We try to teach and learn from it, but inevitably, you may have mistakes,” Smart said. “You’ve just got to overcome those and not let one mistake compound things and make it worse."

“I don’t suspect we’ll take over that stadium,” joked Smart, who said he and his coaches are taking whatever steps necessary to have the team prepared.

Last year’s game at Alabama only had approximately 20,000 fans, while Georgia’s game at Vanderbilt two weeks ago in Nashville predominantly consisted of Bulldog fans.

"It’s always a concern when you go on the road in the SEC, and I can give you four or five examples of first road trips for teams,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “What’s wrong is, it’s not unusual to have 25 percent of your team that hasn’t been on the road for a true road game; now it’s at 50 percent that hasn’t been in that kind of environment due to Covid last year.”

Jordan-Hare Stadium will no doubt be rocking when the No. 2 Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) come calling Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS), and Smart knows quite well the impact the noise could have on his own team.

This week, the shoe is on the other foot.

Head coach Kirby Smart also credited the crowd for having a huge impact on Dan Jackson’s blocked punt, resulting in a touchdown recovery by Zamir White .

Two straight illegal motion penalties to start the game, followed by another one in Arkansas’ first offensive possession of the third quarter, were certainly indicative of that.

There’s no denying the effect last Saturday’s raucous pro-Georgia crowd had on the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks.

… Smart was asked about the improvement made by defensive linemen Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and Travon Walker.

The key is work and growth. Devonte Wyatt was not the player he is now when he got there. I can assure you Jordan wasn’t, either,” Smart said. “Travon’s worked a long time, really hard. You go back to his freshman year. He made some splash plays, but he didn’t play first and second down much.”

That has since changed.

“He (Walker) played a lot of third down. He’s grown as a player to be much better against the run. Being able to play first and second down. They’ve grown, but that growth has nothing to do with what they were rated coming in,” Smart said. “They’ve all improved. Tray (Scott) does an incredible job of development. That’s part of football, finding the right person to recruit, and then being able to get them and then being able to develop them. That’s a key ingredient that Tray has done.”

… A key for Georgia Saturday is finding a way to contain quarterback Bo Nix, whose ability to run and extend plays is a big concern.

The Bulldog head coach could not help but chuckle at the asking of the question. Yes, Smart considers it a challenge.

“The defensive challenge of facing a mobile quarterback is how long you have to cover, and how creative you have to be,” Smart said. “There are plays that are eight seconds long. Our guys on an average play—I don’t know, a three- or four-second play is a long time; an eight-second play is a long time. He can extend plays. He can win with his feet.”

Having good friend Mike Bobo as Nix’s coach is also a concern.

“Bobo’s really creative with quarterbacks that can run. Some quarterbacks who can run can’t throw. He can throw and run,” Smart said. “So, it adds an extra element that sometimes the designed runs are easier to defend than one that you think is a pass, because it's a pass and then he takes off."

Smart continued.

“It’s tremendously hard. I don’t think people understand how good an athlete this guy is. It’s been reported to me he’s hit 22 mph on GPS. We don’t have but maybe two receivers on our entire team that can hit 22 mph. So he's a really, really good athlete.”

… Smart on the progress being made by kicker Jack Podlesny.

“The psychological disposition of kickers is always different from normal position players," Smart said. "It’s like a hitter; you hit slumps, and there are highs and lows, and you try to always err on the middle, never being too high, never being too low.”

Podlesny appears to have turned his season around.

After missing field goals in each of Georgia’s first two games, Podlesny has now made 7 out of 9.

“I think he’s brought himself back. He’s kicked really well. We’ve seen him kick more in practice than we have in games, and he’s been really consistent,” Smart said. “Just thankful that he chose to come here as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. We’d be in a tough way without him.”



… Linebacker Adam Anderson likely won’t reach his preseason goal of 20 sacks. However, double digits is certainly looking good.

Anderson leads Georgia with four sacks for losses of 17 yards, and according to Smart, it’s no surprise his numbers are what they are.

"Size, speed, athleticism, great get-off. He's just long and fast. If you start looking at it, the comparison for me is Leonard Floyd,” Smart said. “I saw Leonard play for so long, recruited Leonard back when I was at Alabama. Adam has a lot of his traits. His biggest issue would probably be being able to handle bulk and weight and gained weight. He's gained a lot of muscle mass.”

Anderson’s growth as a student also catches Smart’s eyes.

“I’m so proud of Adam's maturity. He's just matured so much. He's become a leader in the classroom over at Rankin (Smith Student Athlete Academic Center),” Smart said. “He was a guy who didn't love school initially but bought into the program and all the things that go into it. He's a very special person in this program."