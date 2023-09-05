…Linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle), who played six snaps last week, has been able to take more reps in practice.

…Wide receiver Jackson Meeks (stress fracture) is out of his boot and running, but per Smart, he’s probably still a little behind Ladd.

“It’s tricky to me because I don’t understand it. It’s one of those things where I listen to Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) talk about it and I can’t even explain to you what it is, it’s a big word,” Smart said. “It’s frustrating for him because it’s something he doesn’t control. He runs and feels fine, and then one sudden movement can set him back and he feels pain and falls back down. But he’s battling his tail off and rehabs three or four times a day. He tells me ‘I can go, Coach, I can go, I can go out and practice’ but we’re not going to do that until we’re certain.”

“Ladd has not practiced with us,” Smart said. “He’s run routes on air. He’s run, he’s cut, but he has not taken hits and doing reps, practice reps.”

According to head coach Kirby Smart , the preseason All-SEC selection still has not been able to take part in team drills, and with three days to go before Saturday’s game against Ball State (Noon, SEC Network), his availability is looking doubtful.

“Well, we usually fix that when we show them how many we’ve had drafted. We put Travon (Walker) out there, how many sacks he had, and he went No. 1 overall. We put Devonte (Wyatt) up there and say he went in the first round, we put Quay (Walker) up there, Nolan’s (Smith) up there, we put Jordan Davis, then they don’t say anything.”

…Smart said he’s been pleased with the first two days of practice ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I thought it was really good Monday and I thought it was really good (Tuesday),” Smart said. “I’ve been very pleased. We probably got a little blessed by the weather today. It was not as hot as they were expecting it to be, so we were able to go outside the whole time. It was pretty good humidity, the guys worked hard the whole time and had good spirits and a good tempo. We challenged them to have a better week of practice, and so far, we’ve done that.”

…In regard to his backup offensive linemen, Smart said the plan last week was to play Dylan Fairchild, Micah Morris, and Jared Wilson, and hopefully all three will again Saturday.

“Micah has to play with more consistency. He has the ability but there are days he doesn’t do his assignment and it worries you because one of those things can be a tackle for loss that costs you a drive or a hit on the quarterback, so he’s got to do that on a more consistent level,” Smart said. “(Austin) Blaske has done well, and I trust Blaske to go out there and play.”

…Smart had this to say on Xavian Sorey’s first start at inside linebacker: “He did some good things. He had a couple of mental errors. I think the anxiety of playing in that game and starting; he's played in games, but he's played more as a sub-rusher. So to play stacked inside backer and sub rusher, which we ask our guys to do, was a daunting task for him for a first time and a first game,” Smart said. “He played hard. He missed a couple of run keys, and he missed a couple of walkaways. We call them where you have to walk out of the box but pleased with Sorey's development and he's been very coachable."

…The new clock rules where time continues to run when a team makes a first down did not really affect the Bulldogs.

"It really wasn't a big change or a big deal of any kind. We anticipated those things being different. I think that's going to be a lot more significant the tighter games are. With ours not being as tight in the second half, it probably didn't matter,” Smart said. “Before the half, we kind of talked and communicated about the drive there where I think it was over two minutes, so we knew it was going to run until it got below two minutes. Unfortunately, we didn't have the one timeout to play with, so it didn't matter."

… Georgia fans should remember Ball State running back Marquez Cooper, who will play in Sanford Stadium for the second time in as many years. Cooper is a transfer from Kent State. He accounted for himself quite well. Cooper was the top rusher in the game, with 21 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

“Really physical, downhill, power runner, good back,” Smart said. “Our guys were talking about him just this morning about how powerful he was and how ironic it is you're playing against him again at a different school in the same conference. We have a lot of respect for him.”

… Last week, Ball State held Kentucky to three offensive touchdowns and forced three field goals. The Wildcats’ other scores came on a 69-yard fumble return and a 99-yard kickoff return.

… Ball State head coach Mike Neu said it’s easy to see Georgia’s talent, but there’s one area that impresses him the most about the Bulldogs.

“The most impressive thing I see when you turn on the tape is the effort that they play with for four quarters. The effort and consistency for four quarters is awesome,” Neu said. “I love it when they get up from a play there’s no post-snap activity, they get right back to the huddle, get their eyes right back to the sideline, and right back to the next play.”