With the season-opener out of the way and Georgia’s 30-6 win over Vanderbilt having been dissected 10 ways till Sunday, it’s time to shift our focus forward.

Personally, I wish it was three weeks forward.

Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs might toe the line of political correctness regarding the upcoming games against Murray State and Arkansas State, but I won’t. The next two weeks—from a competitive football standpoint—are going to be routs.

No drama here. The only concern for Smart will be keeping his team healthy until the schedule picks up in three weeks against Notre Dame.

Of course, it behooves the Bulldogs to take the games as seriously as possible as they represent perfect opportunities to iron out the kinks we saw against the Commodores, and start executing like they’ll need to, once the real part of the schedule resumes.