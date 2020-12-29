Draft-eligible players sing a similar tune

In the year 1789, Benjamin Franklin was quoted as saying, “Nothing is said to be certain but death and taxes.” Some 231 years later, we need an addendum to cover death, taxes, and college football players claiming they give no thought to the NFL until after the bowl. Although there are exceptions to every rule, four draft-eligible Bulldogs who appeared in Tuesday’s Zoom session to preview Friday’s Peach Bowl were all singing the same tune—including quarterback JT Daniels, who claims he hasn't considered whether or not he may leave Athens after just one year. “Yeah, it's not something I've honestly given too much thought to. This year is going by fast. I'm focused week to week. South Carolina: I was focused on South Carolina. Missouri: I was focused on Missouri. Vandy: I was focused on Vandy, until that was no more,” Daniels said. “Since then, I haven't gone home since I've been in Georgia. I was here through Christmas, here through Thanksgiving. I've been here getting ready for the bowl since that Vandy week was over. I really haven't given too much thought to anything. This week is Cincinnati. Once the off-season comes, I'll be thinking about the off-season.” Although the NFL has yet to announce an exact date, players are expected to have until the middle of January to declare whether or not they intend to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. This also holds true for current seniors, who now have the opportunity to return for another year of school due to a blanket waiver given by the NCAA. Currently, the only Bulldog underclassman to have declared for the NFL Draft is junior cornerback Eric Stokes. There certainly could be others, running back Zamir White, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer all maintain their minds have been on other things. “I'm just trying to focus on this season right here, just end right with a win,” White said. “So, like, I'm not really focused on that right now.” Ditto for Jackson. “Same. I haven't thought about what my plan is after the season,” Jackson said. “I'm just focused on the bowl game, and hopefully we get the win.” Salyer, however, was a bit more forthcoming, telling reporters he's at least considering the possibility. “I haven't decided yet on what I want to do. I'm still talking to my family, talking to coaches, just trying to make a good, clean decision—something I'm confident in, something I feel good about,” he said. “I feel good about both options, but I haven't really chosen one or the other yet. I'm still in the decision process. Time will tell.”

Changes on the offensive line

For the second bowl game in a row, Georgia’s starting offensive line will feature a different look from the regular season. With right guard Ben Cleveland opting out to start preparation for his pro career, and center Trey Hill unable to go after arthroscopic surgeries on both his knees, the Bulldogs will feature two new starters for Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The same was true during last year’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor, when Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson opted out of the game. Hill’s replacement is expected to be sophomore Warren Ericson, who served as Hill’s top backup throughout the year, although true freshman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger could also get a look. Right guard is a bit more unclear. “We're kind of taking it day by day. We have different possibilities at different positions. Who are the best guys out there to give us the best win?” Ericson said. “I've moved over and played a little bit of right guard, had (Justin) Shaffer move around a little bit, had (Xavier) Truss come in. We've just been moving around. I feel like game time, we'll truly find out who will be there.” Whoever plays, Salyer is not concerned. After going through same experience last year in the Sugar Bowl, the junior does not see the absences being a major issue to overcome. “Like you said, we went through this before. We had that experience. A lot of those younger guys are there; a lot of guys were freshmen and sophomores last year. We have more of that culture—we understand what needs to be done, how to approach this game,” Salyer said. “I think it was different going from my freshman to sophomore years, because those guys came back. We were missing those guys. All the guys played in the Sugar Bowl my sophomore year. I think this year we have a pretty good game plan going into it. We're excited about the guys that have to step up.”

Monken on Vandagriff

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken echoed some recent comments by head coach Kirby Smart pertaining to incoming freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff. During the interview, Smart noted Vandagriff’s competitiveness, something Monken said he's already noticed as well. “It's one thing being around him—for a young man, he loves to compete. He loves football. He loves the weight room. He played through the back half of their year with an issue with his knee. That's resolved,” Monken said. “You talk about someone who obviously, his dad being a coach, has been around it his whole life. His sisters are athletic and competitive. You just love that about him, how much he enjoys the process of being a really good player, [how he] loves competing. To me that's probably the biggest thing is, he's a competitive joker.” Monken said Vandagriff’s name was one of the first topics of discussion with Smart once taking his job as offensive coordinator almost a year ago. “When I first got here, I was talking with Kirby. He talked about a quarterback being right down the road, a young man that had been committed to Oklahoma, but was trying, if he could, to stay closer to home,” Monken said. “I think what you're getting is a high-level competitor.”

Washington making strides

Freshman tight end Darnell Washington may not have caught as many passes (four for 120 yards) as many might have predicted. But Monken spoke in glowing terms when asked about the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder on Tuesday. “First of all, Darnell has, from the moment that I saw him, showed the upside of a big, athletic, tough young man,” Monken said. “You can just see that; what his upside can be as a raw player. To boot, he's an awesome kid—an awesome kid. Always smiling. Has a great disposition about him.” With fellow tight ends Tre McKitty and John FitzPatrick also on the team, Monken said the goal was not to overload the Las Vegas native with too much information too soon. That's since changed, and with McKitty opting out of Friday’s Peach Bowl, don't be surprised if Washington gets even more looks against Cincinnati. “As he's progressed, and as we've gotten more and more comfortable at quarterback—obviously we tried to get him involved a little bit more at Missouri as the game progressed,” Monken said. “I do think he's got an unbelievable upside. It's hard for our guys, because there's really only one ball.” Monken joked that he wishes that were not the case. “For a while everybody was on my ass not getting it to George (Pickens). Then Jermaine (Burton) makes some plays—everybody wants to throw it to Jermaine,” Monken said. “That's what we do. You are hopeful we have enough skill players that they have to defend the whole field, and all the players on the field are capable of making plays, which is a sign of a really good offense. “The best offenses have that in terms of weapons, tight ends, wideouts, and running backs, which gives you the opportunity to take advantage of mismatches and make them defend the field.”

