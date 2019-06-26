News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 17:57:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Trio of SEC teams pushing the hardest for Rivals100 OL Sedrick Van Pran

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ATLANTA -- Two official visits are in the books.After taking in Oklahoma's spring game in April, Rivals100 offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran took his second official visit to Texas A&M over the we...

