Trezman Marshall''s time is at hand

Before leaving Athens, former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean offered Trezman Marshall a piece of advice.

“Basically, he just told me ‘You got this. You watched us do this, you did it with us,’” Marshall said after practice on Thursday. “He just told me to stay healthy, get my treatment and ball out.”

That’s exactly what Marshall intends to do.

With Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall moving on to the NFL, Marshall has never had a better opportunity in his previous three years with the program. Now in his fourth, he’s ready to take advantage.

While waiting for a chance at significant time may have been tough for some, that was not the case for this former Clinch County star.

"It hasn't really been tough when you like your friends, it's all respect. I have never felt shame or anything or felt like I'm not worth the team or anything. We were always a good linebacker group practicing together.”

Marshall’s patience should also be noted.

In an era where players have the ability to transfer seemingly on a whim, the thought never crossed Marshall’s mind.

“I’ve never been about that; I’ve always wanted to be part of this team,” Marshall said. “I don’t question my ability, so there was no reason for me to leave Georgia.”

He just needs to stay healthy. Unfortunately, that’s been a bit of a problem.

Since he’s been at Georgia, Marshall said he’s undergone three shoulders surgeries and one recent minor knee surgery from which he is still recovering.

“I’ve just got to get through that, go to rehab, get treatment … I’ll be OK,” he said.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Marshall is getting as much work as he can.

“Trezmen is on a pitch count – on the number of reps,” Smart said. “But he’s able to go some with the ones and help us out.”

Marshall is confident he will soon be back to where he needs to be physically.

"I'm coming back, it's just a blessing to be out here playing for UGA and going to practice,” Marshall said. “With the injury thing, I am not 100 percent, but I am out there every day, I am going 100 percent with the team, so I guess I am 100 percent."

Despite seeing only limited time on the field due to his injuries, Marshall is being counted on to play a key leadership role with the young players in the middle linebacker room.

“We’re all giving tremendous effort,” he said. “Right now, we’re working on the connection part and learning the plays. It is a young group, but we’re getting better every day.”

Marshall credits position coach Glenn Schumann for that.

“Coach Schuman is just a great coach overall. He’s not only going to teach you the basics but he’s going to coach you on things you never thought you would see,” Marshall said. “He teaches a lot of game situations, shoulder reductions, stuff like that. He coaches toughness, resiliency, everything.”