Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Chris Lowe confirmed a UGASports.com report from this morning that the veteran defensive assistant will remain with the Bulldogs. Sunday, Rivals and other media outlets reported Robinson interviewed with Alabama to become the program’s defensive coordinator.

Per Lowe, Robinson interviewed with new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer for several hours before deciding to remain in Athens.

This news comes two days after Georgia announced the hiring of Robinson, who was named the program’s Co-Defensive Coordinator, along with inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann.

Robinson will coach Georgia’s safeties after Will Muschamp elected to return to an analyst role to spend more time with his family.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in a statement Saturday. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.”

Muschamp is easing up on his schedule to spend more time with his family. Son Jackson just completed his senior year with the Bulldogs, while youngest son Whit will be a freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt this fall.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia," Smart said. "We are also excited to have the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff."