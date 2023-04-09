When Liam Sullivan fired his glove into the Georgia dugout as he walked off the mound following his 4-0 complete-game victory over No. 10 Kentucky, it represented much more than just a satisfying win over one of the better teams in the SEC.

It’s been a frustrating start to SEC play for the Bulldogs, who entered Sunday’s doubleheader a mere 1-9 against a Wildcat team that had lost just three games all year. Sullivan’s act was an understandable release. Apparently, it was just the sort of jolt the team needed.

It certainly served as a motivator to Game 2 starter Charlie Goldstein (1-1), who pitched a career-high 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts for Georgia, which claimed an unexpected doubleheader sweep with a 6-2 win.

“I think something like that is crucial for the game,” Goldstein said of Sullivan’s emotion-charged reaction. “I think that really sets a tone.”

Goldstein allowed just two hits with just one walk and a career-best seven strikeouts.

“That’s the best Charlie has thrown. The velocity is 91-92 (mph), but that changeup is so good; the breaking ball is very good, too,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You can’t sit on the fastball because he’s going to throw you a changeup, and once you start worrying about that he’s going to throw the fastball by you. Both those guys (Sullivan and Goldstein) gave us exactly what we needed.

Goldstein was pulled with two out in the sixth after a throwing error by Sebastian Murillo scored two for Kentucky. The Wildcats would get no more. Credit freshman Leighton Finley for that as the Richmond Hill native struck out Hunter Gilliam and Ryan Waldschmidt looking to end the inning.

Murillo would make up for the error with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, followed two batters later by Connor Tate who sent one deep over the fence in left for his 11th home run and a 6-2 lead.

Finley made it stand up, getting a double play to end the game to earn his first collegiate save.

Sullivan was superb.

Georgia’s pitching issues have been well-documented, with walks playing a major role. Sullivan took it upon himself to right that ship in Sunday’s Game 1.

The junior lefty was not to be denied, firing a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts to silence a Kentucky lineup batting a collective .305 coming in.

“This means a ton,” Sullivan said. “It’s been really tough. Tuesday was a really good start, and Friday was good in terms of Jaden (Woods) threw really well. I think this weekend could be huge, especially rolling into Tuesday against Clemson. In the SEC, anyone can beat anyone. We just have to keep it one game at a time.”

Sullivan saved some of his best pitching when Kentucky was threatening to score.

In the second, the Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs before getting Grant Smith on a groundout to shortstop ending the inning. The fourth saw Kentucky put runners at first and second with one out, but Sullivan escaped further damage, getting a double play. He only allowed two other runners to reach the final three innings, using 119 pitches to finish off the complete game, firing his glove toward the Bulldog dugout as he walked off the mound.

“I don’t really know why I did that,” Sullivan smiled. “Every pitch I threw the seventh inning I was huffing and puffing a little bit.”

Stricklin didn’t see what happened, but he certainly had no complaints.

“He showed it (emotion) in the first inning when he struck two guys when he struck out the third guy. He was fired up,” Stricklin said. “He was ticked off Friday when we lost. Everybody was angry, but he was visibly really upset. When you’ve got juniors and seniors when things aren’t going right, those are the guys you need to step up. Liam and Charlie certainly did that today.”

Sullivan got all the runs he would need in the first on an RBI double by Josh Stinson and an RBI single by Charlie Condon. Mason LaPlante gave Georgia an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI fielder’s choice.

Parks Harber gave the Bulldogs the momentum in Game 2.

With runners at first and third and two out in the bottom of the first, Harber lined an opposite-field home run to right for a quick 3-0 lead. The home run was his 10th of the year.

The Bulldogs weren’t done.

Condon led off the third with his 13th home run, a laser that just cleared the fence in centerfield at the right of the batter’s eye before home runs by Murillo and Tate capped the scoring for the Bulldogs (18-14, 3-9) who won their first SEC series of the year.

“The players deserve it (the win), but certainly at this level and at this place, if you don’t play well, you’re going to be criticized for it, and that’s just part of it. There’s a standard here and we’ve been playing below that standard. Hopefully, that’s a sign of things to come. That’s the way the Georgia Bulldogs should play," Stricklin said. "That’s the product we should have on the field that we did this weekend because quite frankly, we should have swept the series. We can’t rewind and take back what took place the three weeks before this; it’s been frustrating. But that’s the standard. That’s the way we should play. When we play below that standard we open ourselves up to criticism, and that’s fair.”

