This is part of a series in which we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

#17 - (RB) Zamir White

2019 PFF grades: 73.1 overall, 75.6 rushing, 36.4 receiving

White squeezes through a small gap for a first down.

Dayne: Coming off back-to-back years with ACL injuries, Zamir White had the most highly anticipated return among the UGA fans of any player in 2019. The running back finished his redshirt freshman season with 78 carries for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He showed good vision from the very beginning, as evidenced by the small lane he had on this first down run against Vanderbilt. Brent: Size, speed, short-area cutting ability, acceleration. We got to see glimpses of why Zamir White was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. This was one of the 15 runs he had of 10-plus yards out of his 78 carries (19.2 percent), which was almost equal to D'Andre Swift's explosive rush rate (19.8 percent).

Zamir White gets Georgia out of its own endzone.