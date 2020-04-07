Top returning Bulldogs: Zamir White
This is part of a series in which we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
#17 - (RB) Zamir White
2019 PFF grades: 73.1 overall, 75.6 rushing, 36.4 receiving
Dayne: Coming off back-to-back years with ACL injuries, Zamir White had the most highly anticipated return among the UGA fans of any player in 2019. The running back finished his redshirt freshman season with 78 carries for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He showed good vision from the very beginning, as evidenced by the small lane he had on this first down run against Vanderbilt.
Brent: Size, speed, short-area cutting ability, acceleration. We got to see glimpses of why Zamir White was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. This was one of the 15 runs he had of 10-plus yards out of his 78 carries (19.2 percent), which was almost equal to D'Andre Swift's explosive rush rate (19.8 percent).
Dayne: White's ability to gain tough yards helped Georgia secure victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. This was his first glimpse with the main workload as RB1 at UGA. He was the workhorse with 18 carries for 92 yards. Tacklers are not able to bring him down with arm tackles. He possesses many of the same traits as Nick Chubb. There aren't many higher compliments for a Georgia running back.
Brent: The Chubb comparison is an apt one, especially in the optics of how Zamir White runs. Big, powerful runner with short, quick cutting ability like we've seen in the first two clips. From a vision standpoint, there were times during the season when White did not let the blocking develop and just barreled into the pile. However, in the bowl game against Baylor, a more patient and confident back showed he'll be more than capable of being a primary rusher for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news