In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

Dayne: You will be hard pressed to find a player who improved as much from the first game to the bowl game as Richard LeCounte did in 2019. His athletic gifts have never been in question. He is one of the faster players on the team and has an infectious enthusiasm. He refined his coverage skills and angles of pursuit, yielding better results in 2019. We saw fewer busted coverages and penalty flags from LeCounte.

Brent: This was a huge play on the first drive of the game—one of LeCounte's three pass breakups on the season. Whether it was fourth down against the Gators or first and ten against Arkansas State, LeCounte was on the field for the defense more than any other player, with 820 total snaps. In 2018, he played the second-most snaps on the defense with 795.