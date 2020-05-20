Top returning Bulldogs: Richard LeCounte
In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
No. 5 on the list is safety Richard LeCounte
2019 PFF grades: 80.7 overall, 69.8 run defense, 74.0 tackling, 83.5 coverage
Dayne: You will be hard pressed to find a player who improved as much from the first game to the bowl game as Richard LeCounte did in 2019. His athletic gifts have never been in question. He is one of the faster players on the team and has an infectious enthusiasm. He refined his coverage skills and angles of pursuit, yielding better results in 2019. We saw fewer busted coverages and penalty flags from LeCounte.
Brent: This was a huge play on the first drive of the game—one of LeCounte's three pass breakups on the season. Whether it was fourth down against the Gators or first and ten against Arkansas State, LeCounte was on the field for the defense more than any other player, with 820 total snaps. In 2018, he played the second-most snaps on the defense with 795.
Dayne: This is excellent help to Tyrique Stevenson that creates a very challenging pass for Bo Nix. With LeCounte running from over the top, it's easy to draw a pass interference penalty. It's difficult to play with the speed he has and still have precision when the football is contested. This is a learned and practiced skill from LeCounte that we have seen developed over three years on the field in Athens.
Brent: While most of you probably remember Travon Walker's fourth-down sack of Bo Nix that ended Auburn's chances in this game, the above play by LeCounte (and Stevenson) was just as important. The tempo, energy and feel of the game would have completely changed had LeCounte not made a get break on this ball and interrupted Seth Williams at the catch point.
