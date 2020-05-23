Top returning Bulldogs: Jamaree Salyer
In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
No. 4 on the list is offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer
2019 PFF grades: 81.3 overall, 76.4 pass blocking, 80.8 run blocking
Dayne: Jamaree Salyer proved to be one of Georgia's most versatile players in 2019. He registered snaps at guard, center, and tackle. He played in 13 of UGA's 14 games, starting twice. HIs first primary role came in the Sugar Bowl when he stepped into the spot vacated by Isaiah Wilson. Salyer is a strong and reliable blocker at any position on the offensive line. He is odds-on favorite to be Georgia's left tackle in the upcoming season.
Brent: Versatility is definitely a skill, especially along the offensive line. Among Salyer's 257 total snaps, the only spot where he did not take a snap last season was left tackle. He did, though, take 12 snaps at center, 33 at left guard, 60 at right guard, 150 at right tackle, and a couple of snaps at tight end as the sixth lineman on the field. In the bowl game specifically, Salyer logged 73 snaps and had a 77.0 game grade, neutralizing a very strong Baylor defensive line that had multiple players drafted, including fourth-round pick James Lynch (No. 93), whom we see in the above clip.
Dayne: At 6-4, 325 pounds, Salyer is a difficult matchup for most defenders. As a rising junior, he's one of the elders on a relatively young offensive line. Salyer, Trey Hill, and Ben Cleveland will lead the way in terms of experience. Matt Luke will rely on that trio heavily as other linemen get SEC reps.
Brent: You see the ability the former five-star recruit has: quick feet, power, and technique. Now we'll likely get to see on a consistent basis. From a run-blocking standpoint, Salyer's 80.8 grade was the third-highest on the team a season ago, only behind Andrew Thomas and Charlie Woerner.
