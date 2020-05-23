Dayne: Jamaree Salyer proved to be one of Georgia's most versatile players in 2019. He registered snaps at guard, center, and tackle. He played in 13 of UGA's 14 games, starting twice. HIs first primary role came in the Sugar Bowl when he stepped into the spot vacated by Isaiah Wilson. Salyer is a strong and reliable blocker at any position on the offensive line. He is odds-on favorite to be Georgia's left tackle in the upcoming season.

Brent: Versatility is definitely a skill, especially along the offensive line. Among Salyer's 257 total snaps, the only spot where he did not take a snap last season was left tackle. He did, though, take 12 snaps at center, 33 at left guard, 60 at right guard, 150 at right tackle, and a couple of snaps at tight end as the sixth lineman on the field. In the bowl game specifically, Salyer logged 73 snaps and had a 77.0 game grade, neutralizing a very strong Baylor defensive line that had multiple players drafted, including fourth-round pick James Lynch (No. 93), whom we see in the above clip.