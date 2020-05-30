 UGASports - Top returning Bulldogs: George Pickens
Top returning Bulldogs: George Pickens

Dayne Young • UGASports
In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.


No. 2 on the list is wide receiver George Pickens

2019 PFF grades: 85.5 overall

Pickens brings in a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl.
Dayne: It's hard to believe that George Pickens' first start did not happen until the Kentucky game. The rising sophomore receiver showed wide receiver dominance not seen in Athens since the days of A.J. Green. His Sugar Bowl performance was the crown jewel of his freshman campaign. He had 12 catches, 175 yards and this touchdown. He simply dominated the Bears.

Brent:

Pickens breaks tackles.
