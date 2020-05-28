UGASports - Top returning Bulldogs: Eric Stokes

Top returning Bulldogs: Eric Stokes
In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
No. 3 on the list is cornerback Eric Stokes
2019 PFF grades: 81.4 overall, 74.7 run defense, 86.3 tackling, 78.5 coverage
Dayne: Eric Stokes has cemented himself as one of the best coverage corners in the SEC and across college football. Stokes led the team with seven pass breakups, but it was a blitz and forced fumble that became his flashiest highlight. With track speed, Stokes is an option to blitz from the open field.
Brent: After becoming a mainstay at corner during the latter part of his redshirt freshman season in 2018 (406 snaps), Stokes started every game this past season (677 snaps). He goes into 2020 as one of the leaders of the defense, looking to put himself in the 2021 first-round draft pick conversation. His 88.8 career coverage grade is the eighth-best mark for returning FBS corners.
