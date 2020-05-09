Dayne: Azeez Ojulari led Georgia's defense in sacks and quarterback pressures. Yet this is the play of his that stuck out to me for 2019. This is tremendous awareness to see the running back fake outside and cut back inside. The Irish get a first down and more if Ojulari does not recognize the pivot in the route, then use his great speed to catch the ball carrier. He lays out at the only possible moment and makes the tackle.



Brent: After only truly being able to play in the bowl game in 2018, we saw this past season how much the Georgia defensive coaches value Ojulari and his ability. His 488 total snaps were 130 more than the next edge defender. One primary factor we also saw all season was Ojulari's effort. Kirby Smart even highlighted this play during the virtual G-day replay of the game.