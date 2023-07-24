As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. Today’s matchup counters two game-deciding plays from the same contest, Georgia’s historic overtime victory over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Michel’s Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With the score tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia found itself facing second down from Oklahoma’s 27-yard line after the Sooners had failed to score in the period. Sony Michel took a direct snap from the line and started to dart toward his left. The Bulldog running back then followed a great block by quarterback Jake Fromm and suddenly had lots of running room. Racing towards the end zone, Michel was barely touched as he crossed the goal line with ease for a touchdown—and Georgia prevailed over Oklahoma, 54-48, in the Bulldogs’ first Rose Bowl appearance in 75 years.

PATRICK: Lorenzo Carter’s blocked field goal in the 2018 Rose Bowl gave Georgia an opportunity to defeat Oklahoma, but it was Sony Michel’s touchdown run that literally won the Bulldogs the historic game—and in overtime, no less. There are few plays in UGA football history that are better/greater than Michel’s touchdown. In fact, as voted on by subscribers in our "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament from four years ago, Michel’s overtime score in the Rose Bowl finished second as the Bulldogs' greatest play of all time, trailing only the legendary Belue-to-Scott play.

#4 seed—Zo’s Rose Bowl Block (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With Georgia and Oklahoma tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Sooners’ placekicker Austin Seibert was set to attempt a 27-yard field goal to give the Big XII champs a three-point advantage. Seibert had been 17-of-20 on field-goal attempts that season, and had not missed from that short of a distance all year. But that was before Bulldog senior Lorenzo Carter took a few steps upon the snap and leaped up, deflecting Seibert’s kick, which fell short of the goal posts. After the blocked field goal, Georgia gained possession and scored a touchdown two plays later, capturing a birth in the National Championship Game.

PAUL: The Sony Michel touchdown run may go down as one of the most memorable plays in Georgia football history. Still, one can argue does that play even happen if it isn’t for Carter blocking the field goal and opening up the full playbook for the offense? This is a tough one to argue for, but, to me, Carter’s block seemingly opened up the playbook for the offense, which then helped Michel make his memorable play.

(click to enlarge)