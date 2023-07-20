As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. Today’s matchup counters two of the most extraordinary receptions in all of college football over the last several years: Terry Godwin’s one-handed touchdown grab at Notre Dame in 2017; vs. Brock Bowers’ 73-yard, catch-off-the-opponent touchdown against Florida last season. VOTE HERE.

#2 seed—Godwin’s Great TD Grab (2017 vs. Notre Dame) Midway through the second quarter at Notre Dame, Georgia trailed the Fighting Irish, 10-3, and faced third-and-goal from the opposing 5-yard line. Quarterback Jake Fromm threw a pass in the end zone to a falling Terry Godwin who, forced to one-hand the ball, corralled the pass while keeping at least one foot in-bounds. The officials first ruled that Godwin’s reception was made out of bounds—no catch—but the play was reviewed. Turned out Godwin had made the catch for a Georgia touchdown. The Bulldogs tied the game, 10-10, before ultimately defeating Notre Dame, 20-19.

PAUL: I feel that Godwin’s touchdown catch at Notre Dame could be the most memorable pass reception during Kirby Smart’s tenure. The still image is iconic. The Georgia-Notre Dame game was so hyped up and the catch helped the allure even more. Yes, Bowers’ catch against Florida last season was amazing, but Godwin’s one-handed snag can’t be topped, at least by the latter play. The argument is short for this one. The most memorable catch of an entire coaching tenure, or simply an athletic/lucky catch? The answer is easy for me.

#3 seed—Bowers’ Off-the-Gator Score (2022 vs. Florida) Early in the second quarter of last year’s Cocktail Party, Georgia was looking to extend its 14-0 lead over Florida. From his own 27-yard line, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a pass down the left sideline around midfield intended for Brock Bowers. Thrown a tad behind Bowers, the pass first hit off the hand of linebacker Amari Burney, then off the opposing defender’s helmet. The ball then reached Bowers, who juggled it as he twisted around. After gathering the ball, the sophomore tight end raced into the end zone, completing an extraordinary 73-yard score. Georgia jumped out to a three-touchdown advantage before cruising to a 42-20 victory over the Gators.

PATRICK: Although Godwin’s touchdown grab at Notre Dame was on a much bigger stage and was more game-deciding in comparison, I argue the reception made by Bowers was more extraordinary/difficult to make—and therefore a “greater” play. Yes, Godwin made a miraculous catch of an errant ball. Nonetheless, the ball to Bowers was defended—with both hands and helmet—by an opposing defender before it somehow reached the Georgia tight end. Then, after seemingly having the awareness that the ball was first tipped by the Florida player, Bowers was able to grab the ball (after he tipped it around a few times!), turn around, and score the long touchdown. My vote for the better play goes to Bowers’ phenomenal, one-of-a-kind score, or the play you’re less likely to ever see again in comparison to the other.

