As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. Today’s matchup counters two defensive gems from the back-to-back national championship seasons: Christopher Smith’s pick-six to open the 2021 campaign against the play of the game at Missouri last year. VOTE HERE.

#2 seed—Smith Steals the Show (2021 vs. Clemson) Late in the second quarter of the 2021 season opener, Georgia and Clemson were engaged in a scoreless defensive struggle, yet the Tigers had reached the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. On third down and 4, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was intercepted by safety Christopher Smith, who had slipped in front of intended Justyn Ross to steal the errant pass. Smith made a sharp cut and headed down the left sideline, needing only to distance himself from Uiagalelei to complete a 74-yard touchdown return. Smith’s score gave Georgia a 7-0 lead en route to a 10-3 upset victory to begin what would be a national championship campaign.

PATRICK: Both the pick-six by Chris Smith against Clemson and Starks’ from-behind tackle at Missouri were game-deciding defensive plays although resulting in the second quarter—and, if they hadn’t resulted, it could be argued Georgia would’ve lost each game. Therefore, the pick here for which was the Bulldogs’ best play is a relatively easy choice for me. Besides the fact Smith’s interception was a scoring play (and Stark’s tackle prevented more points from being scored—ultimately), it came on a much bigger stage, the season-opening Duke’s Mayo Classic against the nation’s No. 3-ranked team. Smith’s pick-six was the catalyst for the 10-3 upset victory over Clemson—the last time Georgia entered a game as an underdog—which marked the beginning of the Bulldogs’ first national championship run in 41 years.

#3 seed—Catch a Tiger by the Tail (2022 vs. Missouri) With 31-point underdog Missouri looking to extend a 10-point second-quarter lead over Georgia last season, Tiger back Cody Schrader bolted up the middle for a 63-yard run, before being pulled down from behind by Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks at the 1-yard line. The chase-down tackle by Starks, the lone Bulldog true freshman to start at Missouri, proved to be the likely play of the game, as the Tigers were ultimately held out of the end zone and limited to a field goal. Keeping the contest at a two-score game as a result, the Bulldogs rallied to eventually prevail by a mere four points, 26-22.

PAUL: All of the momentum was in favor of Missouri. Georgia had fumbled the ball already and the offense was sputtering. Had the Tigers scored a touchdown instead of a field goal, it would’ve been 20 to 3. The tackle by Starks and then the subsequent defensive stop helped keep Georgia undefeated. Had it not been for the hustle play by Starks, the game very well could’ve gotten out of reach. Meanwhile, the interception from Smith was great, but the Dawgs were still very much in that game, unlike what would’ve happened had Missouri crossed the goal line instead of having to settle for three.

