As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Today’s matchup counters the biggest missed field goal in the history of UGA football against the top defensive play of the Bulldogs’ 2017 SEC championship campaign. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Big Miss by Buckeyes (2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State) With Ohio State trailing Georgia by a single point with eight seconds remaining in last season’s Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes’ Noah Ruggles lined up to attempt a 50-yard game-winning field goal. The sixth-year placekicker was 17 of 19 on the season kicking field goals prior to his attempt in the final seconds. Nevertheless, Ruggles’ try missed badly to the left—and at the stroke of midnight—securing the Bulldogs’ place in the national championship game against Texas Christian.

PAUL: Even if Georgia didn’t force the second-quarter fumble against Auburn, one can easily argue the Bulldogs still would’ve won that game. The same can’t be said about the Ruggles missed field goal. If he makes that, the dynasty is over and there isn’t a chance for a three-peat. Yes, this play was more of a bad play by Ohio State than a great play by Georgia. However, Darris Smith jumped so high that if the kick would’ve headed toward the uprights (instead of shanked), he would’ve blocked it. One play continues a dynasty, the other doesn’t impact the game nearly as much.

#4 seed—Title Game-Changing Turnover (2017 SECC vs. Auburn) Leading Georgia 7-0 early in the second quarter of the 2017 SEC Championship Game, and threatening to tack on another score, Jared Stidham dropped back to pass from the shotgun formation on third down and six yards to go. The Auburn quarterback’s pocket began to collapse before linebacker Davin Bellamy stormed in and knocked the ball out of Stidham’s grasp. An Auburn lineman nearly recovered the fumble just prior to another Bulldog linebacker, Roquan Smith, falling on the ball at the Tigers’ 16-yard line. Following Smith’s critical fumble recovery, Georgia would go on to score 28 unanswered points to a 28-7 victory.

PATRICK: Smith’s fumble recovery wound up meaning much more than a defensive stand, keeping Auburn from extending its lead. It jump-started Georgia into scoring four unanswered touchdowns, while outgaining the Tigers, 393-122 (after having been outgained, 137-28 yards), en route to the school’s first SEC title in a dozen years. The game-changing turnover was likely the Bulldogs’ top defensive play of their 2017 SEC championship season. On the contrary, could it be argued that Ruggles’ miss should not even be considered a “top play” in the first place? I mean, no Georgia player really had anything to do with the execution of the play or its result. It was simply a missed field goal by an opposing player.



