As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Today’s matchup counters the critical lead-changing touchdown pass in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game against arguably the most significant run in the career of one of Georgia’s all-time greats. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Bennett-to-Mitchell for the Lead (2022 CFP National Championship Game vs. Alabama) Trailing Alabama by five points with just over eight minutes remaining in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game, and facing 2nd and 18, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett lobbed a 40-yard touchdown to freshman Adonai Mitchell, who had to adjust to catch the slightly underthrown ball. The scoring play, which capped a 4-play, 75-yard drive, gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead in ultimately a 33-18 championship victory.

PATRICK: Nick Chubb’s game-clinching touchdown against North Carolina was certainly a fine play. It probably was the most noteworthy run during the collegiate career of Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher. Still, it doesn’t quite compare to the play which gave the Bulldogs a fourth-quarter, one-point lead over Alabama—a lead they wouldn’t relinquish—en route to their first national championship in 41 years. The 40-yard touchdown in the title game is enhanced even further considering the difficulty of Mitchell’s scoring reception.

#4 seed—Chubb’s Game-Clinching Touchdown (2016 vs. North Carolina) With Georgia holding a slight 26-24 advantage over North Carolina in the 2016 season opener, and with possession of the ball at its own 45-yard line with just under four minutes left in the game, Nick Chubb followed great blocking and darted through the Tar Heel defense and toward the opposing end zone. Chubb was shoved by a defender around the five-yard line, but he still stayed in bounds, completing a long touchdown run. The 55-yard score gave the Bulldogs all the insurance they needed in an eventual 33-24 victory.

PAUL: Sure, the touchdown pass to help beat Alabama was nice, but there was still a lot of time remaining in the game. The long Nick Chubb touchdown in the 2016 season opener capped off the first game, and the first of what is now 81 victories, of the Kirby Smart era. Chubb rushed for 222 yards in that game and helped put Smart’s team on his back. The final run was the icing on the cake. With Smart being brand new, this play was crucial in setting the tone for the Dawgs. UNC really thought they had a shot at knocking out Smart in his first game as head coach. Chubb's run denied that from happening.

(click to enlarge)