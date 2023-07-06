As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Help decide the top plays of the Kirby Smart era. VOTE HERE.

#2 seed—Quick Strike to Arian Smith (2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State) Trailing Ohio State by double digits in the final quarter of last season’s Peach Bowl, and in desperate need of a score, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett connected with a wide-open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs added a subsequent two-point conversion and a late touchdown en route to a thrilling 42-41 win over the Buckeyes.

PAUL: The Mo Smith play was great, but the Arian Smith touchdown kept the dream alive. The Peach Bowl already felt like it had slipped away, and Ohio State was going to walk out of Atlanta with a ticket to the National Championship. This touchdown flipped the momentum of the game and ultimately helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. This play will be on Georgia highlights until the end of time. I don’t know if I can say the same about the Smith interception.

#3 seed—Mo Smith to the House (2016 vs. Auburn) With Georgia trailing Auburn by a touchdown early in the second half, and with the Tigers facing 3rd and 10 from their own 25-yard line, Bulldog defensive back Maurice Smith returned a Sean White interception for a 34-yard score. Smith’s pick-six turned the game in Georgia’s favor and proved to be the difference in a 13-7 win.

PATRICK: It’s hard to argue against Bennett-to-A. Smith versus the Buckeyes. It was a big-time play resulting in one of the biggest victories in Bulldog history. Still, Mo Smith’s interception for a touchdown against Auburn should get some consideration as a bigger/greater play because of the circumstances at the time. Entering with a 5-4 record, Georgia was subpar, whereas the 8th-ranked Tigers entered the game as a 10-point favorite—and UGA had never defeated a team at home as a double-digit underdog. If not for the pick-six by Smith, a transfer from Alabama playing in his lone season at Georgia, the Bulldogs likely lose what can be regarded as the first signature win of the Kirby Smart era.

