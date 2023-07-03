As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Help decide the top plays of the Kirby Smart era. VOTE HERE.

#2 seed—Podlesny’s Kick Beats Bearcats (2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati) With Georgia trailing Cincinnati 21-19 with seven seconds remaining in the Peach Bowl, placekicker Jack Podlesny nailed a career-long 53-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a one-point advantage. Georgia added a safety on the game’s last play for a 24-21 victory.

PATRICK: The odds certainly seemed overwhelmingly stacked against the Bulldog kicker when he lined up for the long 53-yard attempt against the Bearcats. Somewhat unproven at the time, Podlesny was kicking on the big stage, against a top-ten opponent, and had missed his only attempt that season from that distance. Yet, he came through by kicking the improbable Peach Bowl-record field goal to essentially win the game. On the contrary, although Eason-to-McKenzie is a fantastic play, it resulted with plenty of time remaining in the game at Missouri. One could argue Georgia’s fumble recovery on the ensuing possession was a greater play.

#3 seed—Eason-to-McKenzie on Fourth Down (2016 vs. Missouri) Facing fourth down from Missouri’s 20-yard line, and trailing the Tigers by six points, freshman quarterback Jacob Eason passed to Isaiah McKenzie for a touchdown with approximately a minute and a half remaining. Georgia’s forced fumble on the next play secured a 28-27 win.

PAUL: Eason-to-McKenzie was huge for a multitude of reasons. Georgia had just played in a nail-biter the week before against Nicholls State and barely won. This was Kirby Smart’s first SEC game. The call to have a true freshman throw a go route to the smallest wide receiver on the team, over the middle of the field was gutsy. This team needed that. Sure, the Bulldogs finished 8-5 on the year, but had they lost this game, who knows how the season would have played out and if the players would have truly bought into what Smart was trying to sell them. The throw topped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive that showed Georgia fans what Eason could potentially do. The hype was brought back to the program. Yes, Hot Pod had a great kick against Cincinnati, but had Georgia lost that game nothing would’ve changed in Georgia’s trajectory of rising to the top. On the other hand, Georgia could’ve declined fast in Smart’s first year had the touchdown pass not succeeded against Mizzou. I rest my case.

