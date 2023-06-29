As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves on to the next round. Help decide the top plays of the Kirby Smart era. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Ringo’s Pick-6 Clinches Championship (2022 CFP National Championship vs. Alabama) With Alabama trailing by eight points with just over a minute remaining and facing third down on Georgia’s 44-yard line, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young heaved a pass down the left side intended for Traeshon Holden. Bulldog cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Young, clinching an elusive national championship for Georgia, and raced behind a convoy of blockers into the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown.

PAUL: Kelee Ringo help change Georgia football history. Everyone knew in the back of their minds that Bryce Young was going to lead Alabama down the field and this game would eventually end up in an overtime heartbreaker. Ringo stopped that. Ringo changed the landscape of Georgia football. I think Thorson punt was great, don’t get me wrong. But one play secured a national title, the other helped secure a game against the Volunteers.

#4 seed—Thorson’s 75-yard Momentum-Swinging Punt (2022 vs. Tennessee) Forced to punt on Georgia’s third possession of the game against Tennessee, Brett Thorson boomed a kick from his own 24-yard line which pinned the Volunteers back at their own one. The 75-yard boot by the freshman from Australia proved to be a huge momentum swing for the Bulldogs, as they scored touchdowns on their next two possessions after forcing Tennessee to punt.

PATRICK: It’s difficult to argue against the No. 1 overall seed in this tournament—especially when arguing for a punt. Still, consider that Thorson’s punt was instantly regarded as the “punt of the year,” and the like. Off the top of my head, I cannot think of any other punt kicked by a Bulldog player in UGA football history which was more significant in victory than Thorson’s. Finally, while it can be argued that Ringo’s pick-6 against Alabama wasn’t even the biggest play in its game, Thorson’s punt against Tennessee was the biggest play in arguably the most historic home victory in the annals of Georgia football.

