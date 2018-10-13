In no particular order, here are my top observations from Georgia’s 36-16 loss today at LSU in Tiger Stadium: . . . Wow, I wasn’t expecting that score. Actually, I kind of was—but thought Georgia would have scored the “36” and not the mere “16.” Today at LSU, the Bulldogs appeared lethargic, complacent, simple, not prepared, etc.—the same way you could describe some of the program’s previous outings prior to the arrival of Kirby Smart. Speaking of whom, there was a lot that went wrong with Georgia today, including by individual players; however, this defeat should primarily be placed on an unprepared coaching staff which obviously didn’t have the Bulldog squad fully ready to play. . . . I’ve already seen where this defeat by Georgia is being compared to the Bulldogs’ first game against Auburn last season—a 40-17 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Entering this contest, folks were asking if Georgia was “for real,” and if and when the team finally trailed in a contest, it could come from behind. Well, simply, forget about being “for real” and resilient; Georgia flat out didn’t show up today—and, in my opinion, that didn’t seem to be the case last year at Auburn. . . . Trailing 3-0 early, and a field goal try that seemed to be a certainty, I really have to question Georgia’s decision to run a fake field goal. Any time something on the order of what we saw with Rodrigo Blankenship—a placekicker having to gain nine yards out in space against speedy LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams—it’s probably not the right call. More so, it just seemed like an odd time to call a fake field goal of any kind.

. . . Speaking of bad calls—and those by the UGA coaching staff—why didn’t someone, anyone, on the Bulldog staff initiate a challenge of what was obviously a bad spot on a third-down run by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow? With the Tigers leading 13-0 in the second quarter, Burrow clearly rushed for seven, maybe seven-and-a-half yards, on a third down and nine to go but was given an eight-yard gain. Instead of punting on fourth down, the Tigers decided to go for it on fourth and short, and picked up a first down en route to another score and a 16-0 lead. . . . As far as Georgia’s quarterback play today, Jake Fromm seemed out of sorts while the Bulldog offense didn’t feature a strong running game. In 22 games, this marked the first time Fromm had an NCAA passer rating of less than 100. Still, the sophomore signal-caller often seemed hesitant, indecisive—and struggling as I’ve never seen before in the young quarterback. Although I will add that, especially early on, it appeared Georgia’s wide receivers were having a difficult time overcoming LSU’s zone coverage.

. . . Coach Smart has claimed there is “no plan” as far as the substitution of quarterbacks Fromm and Justin Fields—but, seriously? I cannot understand the single play in a series for Fields, promptly removing him again for Fromm. I’m not sure anyone has been able to make sense of this method of substitution all season. Before, it was seemingly fine because Georgia was winning. But today, such a pattern only fueled the notion that the Bulldog staff is perhaps uncertain when it comes to who should be quarterbacking the Georgia offense, and under what circumstances. . . . Speaking of the quarterbacks—and there’s no reason to single out today’s game, since Fields was under center for only five plays—below is Georgia’s offensive production for each of the Bulldog quarterbacks—a charting of Georgia’s quarterbacks more so than a comparison of them—through the first seven games this season:

JAKE FROMM—318 plays, 7.21 yards per play by offense

JUSTIN FIELDS—101 plays, 8.22 yards per play by offense MATTHEW DOWNING—32 plays, 3.56 yards per play by offense