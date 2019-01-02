Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 04:06:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Observations from UGA’s 28-21 collapse in the Crescent City

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

NEW ORLEANS — In no particular order and in bullet-point form, here are my top observations from Georgia’s 28-21 loss to Texas in tonight’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans:. . . I didn’t think it would h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}