Top Georgia target Tyrique Stevenson previews upcoming decision
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Georgia fans are waiting with bated breath to find out where Rivals100 defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is headed. On Monday afternoon, he admitted he's made his choice.“I’m ju...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news