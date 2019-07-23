With the dead period ending on July 24th and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Yesterday we put the quarterbacks under the microscope and today we take a closer look at the running backs. Here is a summary of where the recruitment of these prospects stand heading into their senior seasons. CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State



Top contenders: LSU, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Evans hasn’t talked much about his recruitment this offseason but did officially narrow his focus to five schools. That list seems outdated though and now LSU, Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M look to be his top contenders. All four of those teams have played host to Evans this spring and summer and they expect to get him back on campus this fall. Alabama has commitments from a couple of Evans’ teammates and they are hoping that pays dividends down the road. Farrell’s take: Man this is a tough one because Evans released a top five but continues to visit schools like Texas and Texas A&M. My gut tells me he ends up in state and that would more likely be A&M over Texas. But right now if I had to pick, it would be either LSU or Alabama. This one will have many twists and turns.

Top contenders: Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State Recruiting outlook: With his commitment coming in less than a week, Milton seems to be headed to the SEC with Georgia and Alabama as the favorites. The Bulldogs have the majority of the momentum but Alabama hasn’t given up. LSU and Ohio State are also in the mix and Milton took official visits to all four schools. Farrell’s take: I think he’s going to Georgia. No school has recruited running backs better in recent years and they have churned out good ones.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Texas, USC Recruiting outlook: Robinson is also scheduled to announce his commitment next week. All three of his top contenders received official visits last month but it appears Ohio State impressed him enough to earn his commitment. Texas has been pushing very hard for Robinson and had hoped the proximity to home would pay dividends. Farrell’s take: I have Ohio State here and it could happen sooner than later. He loves his fit in the offense and after his visit to the Buckeyes he seemed to favor them over Texas.

Top contenders: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Rutgers, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Berger is in no rush to announce a commitment and is actually schedule to commit at the Adidas All-American Bowl in early January. His recruitment has been pegged as a battle between Ohio State and Michigan, but it seems like the door is open for other teams to make a move with him. Penn State stands to benefit the most from Berger’s lengthened timetable, but Oregon, LSU, and a few other schools will have a chance to impress him over the next few months. Farrell’s take: This will be a case of dominoes falling. Berger plans to wait things out and that bodes well for Penn State. I think he ends up as a Nittany Lion but this one will also have many twists and turns.