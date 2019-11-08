1. Penei Sewell

Recruitment: On National Signing Day, Sewell picked Oregon over a hard push from Alabama, Utah and USC, among others. He was the top-rated prospect in the state of Utah in his recruiting class and the fifth-best offensive tackle. Performance: At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Sewell is one of the best run- and pass-blockers in college football, as Oregon averages more than 38 points per game. The Ducks average 5 yards per carry and have rushed for 16 touchdowns while Sewell has blocked for quarterback Justin Herbert, who has 24 passing TDs. Comparison: Amarius Mims (2021) Farrell’s take: It might seem odd to compare Sewell, the best offensive lineman in college football, to a prospect so young. They have different body types, but their technique is very similar at the same stage. Both could easily play guard or tackle at a high level, have great balance and are very aggressive. Sewell isn’t draft eligible yet as he's just a sophomore, but he’s going to be a high draft pick when it’s his turn.

2. Andrew Thomas

Recruitment: Georgia beat out Notre Dame and Clemson as Thomas committed to the Bulldogs at The Opening in the summer before his senior season. They were considered a long shot, but then coach Kirby Smart and his staff made Thomas a priority and they were able to land the local standout. Performance: A prototypical offensive tackle with long arms who looks like a million dollars, Thomas has helped Georgia’s rushing attack as the Bulldogs average 5.7 yards per carry and have scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Comparison: Tommy Brockermeyer (2021) Farrell’s take: Brockermeyer is on the shelf, but that doesn’t hurt his stock as he’s one of the best linemen you’ll see on film in the 2020 or 2021 classes. Thomas was a very athletic prospect coming out of high school with great feet and athleticism, and Brockermeyer is the same way. They also both have great frames to build on. Thomas could be the top lineman drafted in April.

3. Walker Little

Recruitment: Stanford was considered the front-runner for a long time in Little’s recruitment, but when coach Tom Herman got the Texas job, the Longhorns made a serious late run to try to land the five-star prospect. Instead, in mid-December, Little chose Stanford over Texas and many others. Performance: Little has missed almost all of this season with a knee injury. There is still some discussion that he could be a first-round pick if he enters the 2020 NFL Draft because of his size and the ability he showed throughout his Stanford career. Comparison: Andrew Gentry Farrell’s take: Little is injured but it won’t hurt his stock if he decides to enter the draft, and Gentry has a very similar build at the same level and impressive length. The only question mark surrounding Gentry is about the two-year mission he’s going on and how will it affect his development.

4. Isaiah Wilson

Recruitment: The same day Little picked Stanford, Wilson committed to Georgia over Florida State, Michigan, Alabama and others. In a loaded offensive tackle class, Wilson was ranked fourth at the position in that recruiting cycle. Performance: At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Wilson is a massive human being who moves well for his size and definitely has early-round NFL Draft potential. Georgia’s rushing attack has been exceptional this year and Wilson is a huge contributor in that effort. Comparison: Broderick Jones Farrell’s take: it’s hard to find a comparison for Wilson because he was so massive in high school and very intimidating, but Jones is close. They are both raw at the same stage and project as elite right tackles down the line. Wilson is a freak for his size and Jones will be the same and play at around 330 pounds.

5. Alex Leatherwood

