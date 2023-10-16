Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 6)
Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 12 through October 15.
Isaiah Wynn
We start off with another noteworthy performance by former Georgia player Isaiah Wynn along the Miami Dolphins offensive line. Wynn, who entered the game ranked second in the NFL among guards in pass-blocking efficiency, started for the Dolphins at left guard and played for all 67 offensive snaps in their 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. In victory, Wynn helped pave the way for Miami to total 424 yards, including 162 on the ground (4.9 yards per rush).
Leonard Floyd
In Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants, starting defensive end Leonard Floyd was an integral part of a defensive performance that yielded just three field goals. Playing for 45 snaps, Floyd totaled two tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hurries. For the season, his 6.5 sacks are currently the fifth-most in the NFL.
John Jenkins
Eleven-year veteran John Jenkins was also part of a fine defensive performance in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 21-17 win over the New England Patriots. Jenkins, a starting defensive tackle for the Raiders, totaled three tackles, a third-quarter sack of Mac Jones, and a quarterback hurry. For Jenkins, it was his first sack since Week 2 of the 2019 season.
The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford
The Top Dawg of the NFL weekend goes to 15-year veteran Matthew Stafford, who quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to a 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford, who humbly praised the rest of the offense following the win, completed 15 of 24 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. His 13-yard scoring pass to Cooper Kupp in the third quarter came with the Rams trailing the Cardinals, 9-6. Stafford’s season-high 107.3 passer rating against Arizona is his highest since Week 11 of last season.
We want to give a special mention to former Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring. Herring, an undrafted free agent in 2021, had mostly seen spot duty with the Kansas City Chiefs since making his NFL debut during last season. Playing for 20 snaps—the second-most he’s seen this season—in the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over Denver on Thursday night, Herring tallied a half-sack and assisted on another tackle for loss. For Herring, who had four sacks in his Georgia career, it was his first sack made in the pros. … Speaking of a half-sack, defensive tackle Jordan Davis made one in impressive fashion in Philadelphia’s 20-14 setback at the New York Jets. Davis, who totaled seven sacks while at Georgia but didn’t register any as a rookie with the Eagles last season, currently has 2.0 sacks in 2023.
The lone Monday night game tonight features the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers. Whereas the Cowboys do not have any former Georgia players on their active roster, the Chargers feature two: Jamaree Salyer and Tre’ McKitty. Salyer starts at right guard for Los Angeles while McKitty is listed as the third-string tight end.