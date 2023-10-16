Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 12 through October 15.

Isaiah Wynn

We start off with another noteworthy performance by former Georgia player Isaiah Wynn along the Miami Dolphins offensive line. Wynn, who entered the game ranked second in the NFL among guards in pass-blocking efficiency, started for the Dolphins at left guard and played for all 67 offensive snaps in their 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. In victory, Wynn helped pave the way for Miami to total 424 yards, including 162 on the ground (4.9 yards per rush).

Former Georgia player Isaiah Wynn has been one of the top offensive guards in the NFL this season.

Leonard Floyd

In Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants, starting defensive end Leonard Floyd was an integral part of a defensive performance that yielded just three field goals. Playing for 45 snaps, Floyd totaled two tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hurries. For the season, his 6.5 sacks are currently the fifth-most in the NFL.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZW9uYXJkIEZsb3lkIGlzIGJyaW5naW5nIGVtJiMzOTsgZG93biDw n5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zaVJSQVFxVlJaIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vc2lSUkFRcVZSWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgb24gQ2x1 dGNoUG9pbnRzIChAQ2x1dGNoUG9pbnRzTkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsdXRjaFBvaW50c05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzcxOTM5 MjcxMjc2MTQ5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

John Jenkins

Eleven-year veteran John Jenkins was also part of a fine defensive performance in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 21-17 win over the New England Patriots. Jenkins, a starting defensive tackle for the Raiders, totaled three tackles, a third-quarter sack of Mac Jones, and a quarterback hurry. For Jenkins, it was his first sack since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

John Jenkins (No. 95) celebrates a sack against the New England Patriots. It was Jenkins' first sack in more than four years (USA Today).

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

The Top Dawg of the NFL weekend goes to 15-year veteran Matthew Stafford, who quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to a 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford, who humbly praised the rest of the offense following the win, completed 15 of 24 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. His 13-yard scoring pass to Cooper Kupp in the third quarter came with the Rams trailing the Cardinals, 9-6. Stafford’s season-high 107.3 passer rating against Arizona is his highest since Week 11 of last season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxPdXIgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmUgcGxheWVkIG91dHN0YW5kaW5n IGluIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgaGFsZiwgcmVhbGx5IHRoZSB3aG9sZSBnYW1lLCBj b21taXR0ZWQgdG8gcnVubmluZyB0aGUgYmFsbCBhbmQgS3lyZW4gYW5kIHRo ZSBiYWNrcyBkaWQgYSBoZWxsIG9mIGEgam9iLiZxdW90OzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hhbm5vblNwYWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTaGFubm9uU3Bha2U8L2E+IGNhdWdodCB1cCB3aXRoIE1hdHRo ZXcgU3RhZmZvcmQgYWZ0ZXIgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUmFtc05GTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmFtc05GTDwv YT4gd2luIGFnYWluc3QgdGhlIENhcmRpbmFscy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2FXcWE3amlQbXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hV3FhN2ppUG13 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBTcG9ydHM6IE5GTCAoQE5GTG9uRk9YKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTG9uRk9YL3N0YXR1cy8x NzEzNzEzNjk4NjY4NDQxODMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

We want to give a special mention to former Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring. Herring, an undrafted free agent in 2021, had mostly seen spot duty with the Kansas City Chiefs since making his NFL debut during last season. Playing for 20 snaps—the second-most he’s seen this season—in the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over Denver on Thursday night, Herring tallied a half-sack and assisted on another tackle for loss. For Herring, who had four sacks in his Georgia career, it was his first sack made in the pros. … Speaking of a half-sack, defensive tackle Jordan Davis made one in impressive fashion in Philadelphia’s 20-14 setback at the New York Jets. Davis, who totaled seven sacks while at Georgia but didn’t register any as a rookie with the Eagles last season, currently has 2.0 sacks in 2023.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KIEQg8J+SsDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvRGF3Z3NJblRoZU5GTD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Rhd2dzSW5UaGVORkw8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QSEl2c05ZSj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BISXZzTllKPC9hPiBv biBGT1g8YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ca0pxVGViaHByIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmtKcVRlYmhwcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9y Z2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzY3 NjQwMTkwMjAwMjQ0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE1 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=