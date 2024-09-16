Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 2)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 12 through September 15 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Kamari Lassiter

In the Sunday night affair between Houston and Chicago, Lassiter proved to be one of the defensive standouts in only his second career game in the pros. Starting at cornerback and appearing for all 70 of his team’s defensive plays, the second-round rookie from Georgia totaled four tackles, including three solo. More so, after having an interception wiped out in the third quarter because of a defensive holding penalty called on a teammate, he made his first career interception resulting at a critical time in the fourth quarter. For Lassiter, it was his “first interception in a long time,” according to him after the Texans' 19-13 win over the Bears. In fact, his previous interception had been his only interception as a Bulldog, resulting three years ago against Vanderbilt early in the 2021 season.

Devonte Wyatt

On a defense featuring three former Georgia players as starters—linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes, and safety Javon Bullard—Wyatt, a reserve defensive tackle, had a monster game for Green Bay in a 16-10 win over Indianapolis. Facing what was considered one of the better offensive lines in the league, the third-year former first-round pick had a tackle for loss in the second quarter and a sack of Anthony Richardson in the third quarter. Appearing for 25 plays, Wyatt also assisted on a tackle. Also in the Packers’ win, whereby they kept the Colts out of the end zone until late in the contest, Walker and Bullard were the team’s top two tacklers with six and five stops, respectively, while Stokes registered one stop.

Brock Bowers

In Las Vegas’ 26-23 upset victory at Baltimore, Bowers made a game-high nine receptions, including six in the second half, for 98 yards. Of the Raiders’ top eight offensive plays in the game as far as yards gained, four were receptions made by the rookie out of Georgia. After making six catches in his NFL debut last week, Bowers now owns the franchise record for the most receptions (15) by a Raiders rookie in his first two games, breaking Amari Cooper's (2015) previous mark of 12. He also has totaled the most receiving yards by a Raiders rookie tight end in his first two games. Notably, Bowers’ 15 receptions are the most for a rookie tight end in his first two games in NFL history since 1960.

The TOP DAWG: James Cook

Edging out Bowers, Cook of the Buffalo Bills is our top NFL performer of those former Georgia players for Week 2 entering Monday night. In an impressive 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, he rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and was also on the receiving end of a 17-yard score. Cook’s PFF grade of 87.3 was the second highest on the team, only behind Von Miller (90.7). All three of his touchdowns were scored in the first half on just six touches. According to our Dave McMahon, it marked just the seventh time since 1995 that a former Georgia player scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single NFL game. It was also just the third time a Bulldog had accomplished the scoring feat in a single half. Cook has already scored half the number of touchdowns he totaled last season when he gained more than 1,500 yards and was named to the Pro Bowl.

For a couple of honorable mentions, Roquan Smith recorded a game-high 11 tackles and one pass defended in Baltimore’s upset loss to Las Vegas. The Ravens are now 0-2 for the first time in nearly a decade and “it sucks more for us than anyone else,” according to Smith. In Pittsburgh’s 13-6 win over Denver, Darnell Washington scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a five-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields late in the first quarter. For Washington, the Steelers’ No. 2 tight end who had just seven catches a year ago, it had been a long time coming for his first professional score. Promptly after scoring, Washington saluted the crowd in honor of his brother, Ezekiel, who is currently serving in the Marines.