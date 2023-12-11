Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for December 7 through December 10.

Roquan Smith

Advertisement

Baltimore inside linebacker Roquan Smith was at it again. In the Ravens’ 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith totaled a game-high 10 tackles, including two for loss, and a quarterback hurry while playing all 77 of his team’s defensive snaps. Smith’s performance came just a few days after it was announced he was one of 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, or “the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field.” Notably, former Georgia player Jonathan Ledbetter of the Arizona Cardinals was also nominated for the award.

Including in Baltimore's overtime win over Los Angeles yesterday, Roquan Smith (No. 0) has totaled 10+ tackles in eight of 13 games this season (USA TODAY Sports).

Jalen Carter

Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter added to what had already been an impressive rookie campaign by scoring a touchdown yesterday at Dallas via a 42-yard fumble return. One of the Eagles’ few highlights in a 33-13 loss to the Cowboys, Carter’s touchdown pulled his team within 11 points of their hosts in the third quarter. He also assisted on a tackle in the second quarter. For the season, Carter has totaled 27 tackles, including six for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgbWFuIFREIHRoYXQgZG9lc27igJl0IGxvb2sgbGlrZSBhIGJp ZyBtYW4gVEQgYmVjYXVzZSBKYWxlbiBDYXJ0ZXIgaXMgYW4gYXRobGV0aWMg ZnJlYWsgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96bHVVWTI0dFl2Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vemx1VVkyNHRZdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXluZSBZ b3VuZyAoQGRheW5leW91bmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZGF5bmV5b3VuZy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNDA1Mzc1MTEwOTk0NzY3Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Matthew Stafford

In the Los Angeles Rams’ 37-31 overtime loss at Baltimore, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 41 passes for 294 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions (103.1 passer rating). For Stafford, who had quarterbacked the 6-7 Rams to three straight wins before the setback, it marked the first time since Weeks 13-15 of the 2021 season he had a passer rating exceeding 100 for three consecutive games.

After yesterday's passing performance at Baltimore, Matthew Stafford has had a passer rating of more than 100 for three consecutive games for the first time in two years (USA TODAY Sports).

The TOP DAWG: James Cook

Following a sizzling performance yesterday in Buffalo’s thrilling 20-17 upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, James Cook is recognized as the Top Dawg of the NFL weekend for the second time this season. At Kansas City, Cook rushed for a game-high 58 yards on 10 carries while totaling a game-high 83 receiving yards on five receptions. The second-year veteran running back tallied the game’s first score with a 25-yard touchdown reception—and then added a celebratory flip in the end zone. Cook’s 141 tandem yards (rushing + receiving) were the most he totaled in a single game since he had 159 in Week 2 of this season. For this season, Cook has rushed for 789 yards (4.84 yards per carry), made 38 receptions for 391 yards, and scored four touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQU1FUyBDT09LIEZMSVBQSU4gRk9SIFNJWCDwn5SlPGJyPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUE8yN2JNZ2pTSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BPMjdiTWdqU0o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIEZhbnRhc3kgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBQRkZfRmFudGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QRkZfRmFudGFzeS9zdGF0dXMvMTczMzk2NjQyMjY4MDc1NjI3Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Worthy of mention is Tampa Bay punter Jake Camarda, who averaged 54.2 yards on six punts while all six of his kickoffs went for touchbacks in a 29-25 win over Atlanta. Camarda, who now averages 50.0 yards per punt this season, could very well become only the second punter who played at Georgia to be named to a Pro Bowl (Bobby Walden in 1969 the other). Finally, defensive end Leonard Floyd’s stat line (1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry) in Buffalo’s 20-17 win at Kansas City doesn’t seem all that impressive. However, Floyd certainly made an impact in the upset victory as his hurry on Patrick Mahomes late in the game, forcing the Chiefs’ quarterback to throw incomplete, essentially clinched the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXNzaXZlIHdpbiBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CaWxscz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpbGxzPC9hPiwgd2hvIGFyZSByaWdodCBiYWNrIGlu IHRoZSB0aGljayBvZiB0aGUgQUZDIHBsYXlvZmYgY2hhc2UgYXQgNy02LiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM2VEdUcxcFJHeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzNlRHVHMXBSR3o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVG9tIFBlbGlzc2VybyAo QFRvbVBlbGlzc2VybykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U b21QZWxpc3Nlcm8vc3RhdHVzLzE3MzQwMTA0NTg2MTEyNjU1ODk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=