Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 11)
Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 16 through November 19.
James Cook
Only six days after having a 100-yard rushing outing last Monday night, former Georgia player James Cook was at it again with another standout performance for Buffalo in the Bills’ much-needed 32-6 win over the New York Jets. Cook rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries—the most rushes in a single game for Cook this season—and caught three passes for 29 yards, including a five-yard scoring reception in the second quarter. Although he has rushed for 688 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and made 27 receptions this season, Cook’s score against the Jets was just his third touchdown. His 102 rushing + receiving yards against the Jets was the fifth time in 11 games this season Cook totaled 100+ tandem yards.
Monty Rice
Although appearing in a 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Monty Rice had a notable defensive performance yesterday for the Tennessee Titans. Rice, a reserve, had a team-high eight tackles, including one for loss, while playing only 29 defensive snaps (of team’s 71). During a six-play stretch early in the fourth quarter, Rice was in on the tackle for five of the half-dozen plays. Rice’s eight tackles—and 29 snaps on defense—are both season highs for the three-year veteran.
Derion Kendrick
After struggling throughout the year, getting arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun offenses earlier this season, and not starting in two of his last three games, Derion Kendrick had a career game yesterday in the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Starting at cornerback and playing all 65 defensive snaps, Kendrick totaled three tackles and had a career-high three passes defended. More so, midway through the fourth quarter and with Seattle leading, 16-14, Kendrick made his first career interception on a ball corralled in Ram territory. From there, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford guided Los Angeles down the field to a game-winning field goal.
The TOP DAWG: Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd, an eight-year veteran playing in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, continues to be one of the best NFL free agent pickups of the offseason. In Buffalo’s 32-6 rout of the New York Jets, the Top Dawg for this week totaled four tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, and three quarterback hurries—all while playing just 25 defensive snaps—in helping limit the Jets to a single touchdown and only 155 total yards. Floyd’s 2.5 sacks—the third time in the last nine games he has had at least two sacks—give him 9.5 sacks for the season, or the most by a Bills player through 11 games since 2016. With six more games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Floyd needs just one more sack to equal his career-high for a season (10.5 sacks in 2020).
Worthy of note, an older Dawg-NFL veteran was in the news last week when it was announced the Philadelphia Eagles had curiously released 51-year-old Bernard Williams. Williams, a standout lineman at Georgia from 1990-1993 and a first-round draft pick by the Eagles in 1994, had not played in an NFL game in 29 years upon his official release from the team. After he was banned by the NFL for the 1995 season on a drug suspension, Williams never applied for reinstatement. His name lingered in the league’s database for three decades—that is, until last week when Williams finally landed on waivers.
From a few years ago, check out our “Catching Up with Bernard Williams,” where the former star offensive lineman, and kick-blocking extraordinaire, discussed his drug use and why he never applied for NFL reinstatement.
Williams’ old team is featured in the Monday night game tonight—a big one—when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) play at the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). There’s a slew of former Georgia players on the active rosters of the two teams. For the Eagles, running back D’Andre Swift and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are currently considered starters. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, SAM linebacker Nolan Smith, and cornerback Kelee Ringo are all listed No. 2 on the depth chart. Linebacker Nakobe Dean is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery. For the Chiefs, receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Malik Herring play reserve roles.
Finally, rather than his routine standout play on the gridiron, we want to spotlight Jalen Carter for what he did off the playing field. Last week, Carter hosted 150 kids at the Boys and Girls Club in the Germantown section of Philadelphia for “Jalen Carter’s Thanksgiving 2023.”
According to Carter: “I came up to the kids, and they said it was their first time meeting with a celebrity. I know this might be bigger than life for them and make them want to grind and do whatever they want to do in life and become a celebrity themselves and give back to where we are today.”
Happy Thanksgiving.