Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 16 through November 19.

James Cook

Only six days after having a 100-yard rushing outing last Monday night, former Georgia player James Cook was at it again with another standout performance for Buffalo in the Bills’ much-needed 32-6 win over the New York Jets. Cook rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries—the most rushes in a single game for Cook this season—and caught three passes for 29 yards, including a five-yard scoring reception in the second quarter. Although he has rushed for 688 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and made 27 receptions this season, Cook’s score against the Jets was just his third touchdown. His 102 rushing + receiving yards against the Jets was the fifth time in 11 games this season Cook totaled 100+ tandem yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYW1lcyBDb29r4oCZcyBmaXJzdCB0b3VjaGRvd24gc2luY2Ugd2Vl ayA3IPCfmYwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL085WGNkbElWNm4iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9POVhjZGxJVjZuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCBG YW50YXN5IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkZMRmFudGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxGYW50YXN5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2MzcwMDA4NTM5 MDM4MDQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Monty Rice

Although appearing in a 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Monty Rice had a notable defensive performance yesterday for the Tennessee Titans. Rice, a reserve, had a team-high eight tackles, including one for loss, while playing only 29 defensive snaps (of team’s 71). During a six-play stretch early in the fourth quarter, Rice was in on the tackle for five of the half-dozen plays. Rice’s eight tackles—and 29 snaps on defense—are both season highs for the three-year veteran.

Tennessee's Monty Rice totaled a season-high 8 tackles yesterday vs. Jacksonville (USA TODAY Sports).

Derion Kendrick

After struggling throughout the year, getting arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun offenses earlier this season, and not starting in two of his last three games, Derion Kendrick had a career game yesterday in the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Starting at cornerback and playing all 65 defensive snaps, Kendrick totaled three tackles and had a career-high three passes defended. More so, midway through the fourth quarter and with Seattle leading, 16-14, Kendrick made his first career interception on a ball corralled in Ram territory. From there, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford guided Los Angeles down the field to a game-winning field goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fcmF5c2hhd25u bl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9yYXlzaGF3bm5uXzwvYT4gU0FJ RCBJJiMzOTtMTCBUQUtFIFRIQVQhPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMb25DQlM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE5GTG9uQ0JTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZDUweW5N RTFXQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Q1MHluTUUxV0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTG9zIEFuZ2VsZXMgUmFtcyAoQFJhbXNORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFtc05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNjM5MTE4MTc5MjQ1 MjgzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The TOP DAWG: Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd, an eight-year veteran playing in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, continues to be one of the best NFL free agent pickups of the offseason. In Buffalo’s 32-6 rout of the New York Jets, the Top Dawg for this week totaled four tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, and three quarterback hurries—all while playing just 25 defensive snaps—in helping limit the Jets to a single touchdown and only 155 total yards. Floyd’s 2.5 sacks—the third time in the last nine games he has had at least two sacks—give him 9.5 sacks for the season, or the most by a Bills player through 11 games since 2016. With six more games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Floyd needs just one more sack to equal his career-high for a season (10.5 sacks in 2020).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBoaXMgMi41LXNhY2sgcGVyZm9ybWFuY2UgZHVyaW5nIHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlsbHM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWxsczwvYT4g d2luIG92ZXIgdGhlIEpldHMsIEkgYXNrZWQgTGVvbmFyZCBGbG95ZCBpZiBo ZSBjb3VsZCBoYXZlIGVudmlzaW9uZWQgdGhpbmdzIGdvaW5nIGFueSBiZXR0 ZXIgZm9yIGhpbSBpbmRpdmlkdWFsbHk6IOKAnEkga25ldyB3aGF0IEkgY291 bGQgYnJpbmcu4oCdPGJyPjxicj5TYXlzIGhlIGdvZXMgaW50byBldmVyeSB3 ZWVrIHdhbnRpbmcgdG8gbGV0IG90aGVyIHRlYW0ga25vdyBoZeKAmXMg4oCc b25lIG9mIHRoZSBvbmVz4oCdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qb2hJ bm1rSEN6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9oSW5ta0hDejwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBhbGV4IGJyYXNreSAoQGFsZXhicmFza3kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxleGJyYXNreS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNjQ0NjY4MTA0 MTA5MzAwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Worthy of note, an older Dawg-NFL veteran was in the news last week when it was announced the Philadelphia Eagles had curiously released 51-year-old Bernard Williams. Williams, a standout lineman at Georgia from 1990-1993 and a first-round draft pick by the Eagles in 1994, had not played in an NFL game in 29 years upon his official release from the team. After he was banned by the NFL for the 1995 season on a drug suspension, Williams never applied for reinstatement. His name lingered in the league’s database for three decades—that is, until last week when Williams finally landed on waivers. From a few years ago, check out our “Catching Up with Bernard Williams,” where the former star offensive lineman, and kick-blocking extraordinaire, discussed his drug use and why he never applied for NFL reinstatement.

Williams’ old team is featured in the Monday night game tonight—a big one—when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) play at the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). There’s a slew of former Georgia players on the active rosters of the two teams. For the Eagles, running back D’Andre Swift and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are currently considered starters. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, SAM linebacker Nolan Smith, and cornerback Kelee Ringo are all listed No. 2 on the depth chart. Linebacker Nakobe Dean is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery. For the Chiefs, receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Malik Herring play reserve roles. Finally, rather than his routine standout play on the gridiron, we want to spotlight Jalen Carter for what he did off the playing field. Last week, Carter hosted 150 kids at the Boys and Girls Club in the Germantown section of Philadelphia for “Jalen Carter’s Thanksgiving 2023.” According to Carter: “I came up to the kids, and they said it was their first time meeting with a celebrity. I know this might be bigger than life for them and make them want to grind and do whatever they want to do in life and become a celebrity themselves and give back to where we are today.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIG1vcm5pbmchIEVhZ2xlcyBERSBKYWxlbiBDYXJ0ZXIgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmVhZG1hbmphbGVuP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBicmVhZG1hbmphbGVuPC9hPiBob3N0ZWQgYSBU aGFua3NnaXZpbmcgdGhlbWVkIGV2ZW50IGZvciAxNTAga2lkcyBhdCB0aGUg Qm95cyBhbmQgR2lybHMgQ2x1YiBpbiBQaGlsbHkuIEhlIHdhbnRlZCB0byBn aXZlIGJhY2sgdG8gdGhlIGtpZHMgaW4gb3VyIGNvbW11bml0eSBkdXJpbmcg dGhlIGhvbGlkYXlzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQTNUVlNPZ2lK MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0EzVFZTT2dpSjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Sm9obiBDbGFyayAoQEpDbGFya05CQ1MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSkNsYXJrTkJDUy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNDc5NTQ5NDIwNjE1NzA3 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK