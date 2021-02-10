For all that went right for Georgia in the second half of Wednesday night’s game at Tennessee, the Bulldogs’ troubles in the first were simply too much to overcome.

As a result, Georgia saw its three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the 15th-ranked Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena, 89-81.

After a first half that saw the Vols (14-4, 7-4) put together a dominating performance, jumping out to a 44-26 lead, Georgia outscored Tennessee 45-35 to make the game interesting.

The Bulldogs would get as close as six with 1:03 to play on a layup by K.D. Johnson, before the Vols outscored Georgia 10-8 to finish with the eight-point win.

“We were not communicating very well in transition and they’re a very good passing team,” head coach Tom Crean said. “But the things that hurt us in the first half, we did much better in the second half. However, we did not challenge shots with any kind of real force; we short-armed, we did not, and we tried to draw fouls when we drove to make the layup instead of just making the layup.”

In the second half, Georgia’s fortunes started to change as the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7) began to adhere to the pleas of Crean to at least make it a game after trailing by 23 with 16 minutes to play.

“The second half, we did better. We didn’t go to the rim to draw contact; we went to the rim to make a play,” Crean said. “But we’ve got to outgrow coming into a game and not being as vocal as we need to be, and understand how long these games are, and you’ve got to bring your communication the entire time because that creates your energy, it creates your connectivity, it creates everything.”

Johnson led the Bulldogs with 22 points, going 9 of 15 from the field, followed by Toumani Camara with 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler with 11.



But that would not be enough a Volunteer squad, which used a 30-point effort by Jaden Johnson to put away Georgia for the win, despite the Bulldogs’ second-half surge in energy.

“We did that (bring energy) the last three games,” Crean said. “We’ve just got to make it a part of our total habits.”

Crean was asked why that was not the case.

“If I had the answer, we would have had it,” he said. “The last three games we played that way. We just need to understand the level of consistency that it must be at. We have to play with force for 40 minutes, we have to play aggressive for 40 minutes.”

Although disappointed in the loss, Crean said he was not discouraged by his team, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to challenge Alabama, the top team in the SEC.

“I’m not discouraged at all,” Crean said. “Every day I understand what we’re capable of more and more; I just want them to understand what they’re capable of. But it is a lot harder when you are not as aggressive verbally as you need to be in the beginning. We’ve just got to learn to do that.”

