Pitching coach Sean Kenny doesn’t claim to be a soothsayer. His middle name isn’t Carnac, and there’s no evidence of him being particularly lucky playing the lottery.

However, he knows a good baseball team when he sees it.

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin explains.

“It’s a tradition with Coach (hitting coach Scott) Daeley, I always ask what he thinks about the team, but I also asked Coach Kenny; I said ‘Ok, what have we got,” said Stricklin, who posed the question to his new pitching coach in January prior to the start of preseason drills.

“He said I’m not worried about anything with this team. I’m just wondering if we’re going to be a 35- or 40-win team,” he continued. “So, there we are, we’re right there. It’s exciting to think that we can be a 40-win team. We’ve got a lot in front of us.”

Exciting indeed.

The No. 13 Bulldogs (35-16, 16-11) enter Thursday’s night’s Game 1 (7:02, SECNetwork+) against No. 6 Arkansas (36-15, 17-10) – the top team in the SEC West – with a number of goals well within reach.

Georgia needs just one win and one loss from both South Carolina (30-21, 15-12) and LSU (32-21, 14-13) to wrap up a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament that starts next week in Hoover, Ala. Georgia can finish as high as third overall.

There’s more.

Georgia is going to the NCAA Tournament. That much is sure.

Just about as certain is the Bulldogs hosting one of the 16 NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2008. A strong finish would also put Georgia in line for a top 8 National seed, which would give UGA an opportunity to host a Super Regional, should it advance from regional play.

“We felt like it was a regional team for sure. I think, the way baseball is, somebody has to have a good year and somebody that you aren’t counting on has to have a career year. I think we’ve had that and that takes you from a fringe regional team to a solid field regional team,” Kenny said. “I don’t think that I’d been telling you the truth if I’d told you we’d be in the running for a national seed, but we felt good about being a postseason team.”

Sophomore shortstop Cam Shepherd said the message all year has been a simple one.

“Whenever we’ve gotten down we say OK, who cares? Big deal. Let’s keep on going,” he said. “It’s just one game at time like we have all year. We’ve told ourselves all season, it’s all about winning that one game and move onto the next.”

The numbers help tell the story.

Thanks to a lineup that’s received excellent production from hitters 1-9, Georgia enters play averaging 6.4 runs per game, while batting .286 with a 3.66 ERA and a 9.71 fielding percentage. In SEC games, the Bulldogs are fourth in batting (.280), third in pitching (4.20) and first in fielding (.982).

Individually, outfielder Keegan McGovern (.326-14-44), designated hitter Michael Curry (.323-8-43), first baseman Adam Sasser (.320-8-39) and third baseman Aaron Schunk (.316-2-32 and 1-1, 2.35 ERA, 8 saves) are each having all-conference worthy years.

The starting rotation of Chase Adkins (5-0, 4.46), Emerson Hancock (6-4, 4.82) and Kevin Smith (7-1, 3.25) combined with a deep bullpen has put Georgia in the position no Bulldog team has been in since 2008.

“I thought it was pretty talented. Just like every team every year, how’s the pitching going to be?

I don’t think you can ever assume that Emerson Hancock is going to be that advanced, that Ryan Webb is going to be that fearless, or CJ Smith be that steady,” Kenny said. “I don’t know if I would have bet on all that happening, but that’s why you recruit at that high level because good players win games.

I thought we’ve passed the eye test from Day 1.”

NOTES: Schunk enters play on a 15-game hitting streak. … The Bulldogs will start Adkins on Thursday and Hancock on Friday, but Saturday’s starter is still up in the air. If Georgia has clinched a bye in the SEC Tournament by Saturday’s final game, Stricklin said holding Smith back for the SEC Tournament could be an option.