Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 12:00:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Tongue's now focused on three with a decision not far off

Opd9hxilu1xu18jxsxps
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Over two dozen schools have offered Baton Rouge (La.) University four-star athlete Makiya Tongue, but he has eliminated most of those and he is now down to three.The 6-foot-2, 205 pound senior has ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}