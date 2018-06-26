Tongue's now focused on three with a decision not far off
Over two dozen schools have offered Baton Rouge (La.) University four-star athlete Makiya Tongue, but he has eliminated most of those and he is now down to three.The 6-foot-2, 205 pound senior has ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news