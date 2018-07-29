He had planned to visit Georgia this weekend, then head to Austin Monday for one last visit before making his decision, but those plans changed after hanging around those in Athens.

After spending a couple of days in Athens, Tongue, a four-star athlete out of Baton Rouge (La.) University has committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Makiya Tongue had it down to Arizona State , Georgia and Texas entering this weekend, but only one school remains on his list and we head into the new week.

"This wasn't my plan," said Tongue. "Coming into the weekend, I did have Georgia in the lead, but it was not my plan to make a decision. My plan was to visit Georgia, go check out Texas one more time, then make a decision.

"After this visit to Georgia though, I knew it was the place for me.

"I spent more time with coach [Cortez] Hankton and coach Smart, I was around the players a lot (Justin Fields was his host) and I just love the atmosphere at Georgia. Seeing it all again and seeing how the coaches care for the players, how the players care for the players and how everyone is one big family there led me to make my decision.

"I told coach Smart and coach Hankton Sunday morning at breakfast about my commitment. We were at coach Smart's house and I let them know. Me and my dad had a talk last night and coach Smart was not expecting it. He said that my commitment was a pleasant surprise. After I committed, we all got up and hugged it out.

"Georgia has a lot I like. The coaches and the players are great, but their offense is another thing I really like. I worked with coach Hankton over the weekend and I feel I fit in well in the Georgia pro-style offense. Georgia is a winning program, they play in the SEC, I love their offense and it is just a great spot for me.

"Coach Hankton and I have a great relationship. He is from Louisiana and we can just relate to each other. He is a coach that I feel I can really work with well. He cares about his players, he played int he NFL, he knows the game and he is a coach I like a lot.

"I feel the same about coach Smart. He is just a cool person. He has shown me that he cares about his coaches and his players, so that really stands out to me. I love him, my parents love him and he is just a great guy.

"This process was very tough for me. It was the hardest decision in my life, so I feel relieved to have it behind me. There are so many good places and so many good people in this, so it was tough, but it is exciting to say I am a Georgia Bulldog. I feel Georgia is the place for me and I will now be focused on them."