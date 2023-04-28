Prior to Georgia’s Pro Day in 2022, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin took a group of Georgia players out for a get-to-know-you dinner in downtown Athens.

Among the questions posed by Tomlin: give him the name of one player to keep an eye on when he returned to Athens for Pro Day the following year.

That’s when someone offered up Broderick Jones.

“Broderick’s name was the first name out of their mouths,” Tomlin told Pittsburgh beat writers during an interview posted on Steelers.com. “That was really the first time I’d heard his name. But after investigating, I can see why they held him in such high regard.”

Tomlin obviously liked what he saw when he returned to Athens in March.

The Steelers traded picks with New England, moving up to No. 14 on Thursday to select Jones, who Tomlin feels has as much upside as an offensive tackle in the entire draft.

“He’s a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He’s a Diaper Dandy that we’re excited about getting into the fold and teaching him,” Tomlin said. “We’ll let him sort himself out in terms of the division of labor, things he’s got to work on, things to be decided from the development process. But make no mistake, we’re excited about having a young man of his caliber.”

According to Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan, once he saw there start to be a run on offensive tackles, he said the Steelers had to make a move. The New York Jets, sitting at No. 15, were rumored to be interested in Jones.

“Broderick was a player that we had identified who would be a great addition to our team. We saw how the draft was going, and once we saw him still sitting there, we started making some phone calls to see if there was an opportunity to trade up,” Khan said. “Fortunately, we were able to make a trade with New England. We’re really excited. We think he’s going to be a Steeler for a long time. I love his athleticism and I love the upside with him.”

Tomlin also puts a lot of stock in the fact Jones comes from a program like Georgia.

“We’re in the business of winning,” said Tomlin, who added Jones’ competitive nature and willingness to do whatever it takes to become the best player he can be stood out to him the most.

“He’s got a competitive mentality. That’s why he’s right for this line of work, because of how highly competitive it is in that environment (at Georgia),” Tomlin said. “He’s been a part of a winner. He understands that we are in the winning business. He values that experience, and that sometimes you can’t really value that unless you’ve been a part of it. Obviously, with the run they’ve been on with their football program, he’s someone who bought into what they're doing, and we’re excited about him playing a significant role for us.”