Whatever success Tom Crean ultimately enjoys as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, being able to attract top recruits to Athens will play a key role.

So, how does he plan on getting that done? At least initially, it’s been all about starting with a history lesson.

“I think for us, it’s got to be what we’ve done in the past,” Crean said. “I think if this was my first job, it would be a lot harder. But with what we did at Marquette and Indiana—with players being able to make it and move forward and have great careers—I think that kind of stuff is really important.”

Crean has ammunition to back up his claim.

Georgia’s first-year coach is one of just three college coaches—Kentucky’s John Calipari and Rick Barnes of Tennessee are the others—who can boast two former players (Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo) named to this year’s NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

Of course, it’s going to take more than a resume of having coached former NBA stars to get it done.

So far, so good. According to Crean, the fact the Bulldogs are averaging 8,850 fans for their 12 home games so far has allowed him to show recruits that Georgia does take its basketball seriously.

“When they get into the games, especially since December and January, they get to see what we’re talking about with the crowds,” Crean said. “They’re getting to see the excitement of it; the people are here. So whatever they’re hearing on the outside, what they thought it was, or whatever other schools are telling them—can they do it there, can you win, are people going to care?—they come here, and they’re seeing a different thing.”

The past two weekends have been busy from a recruiting standpoint, with some of Georgia’s top targets for 2019 and 2020 having made the trek to Athens to check out the Bulldogs for themselves.

“I talk to them a lot after the games. I give them a little of my two cents of how Georgia helped change my life and helped develop me on and off the court,” senior Turtle Jackson said. “I talk about the energy. Not just from what we’re seeing from Coach Crean, but the fact there’s a lot of energy everywhere.”

The Bulldogs already have two signees for the 2019 class in Toumani Camara and Jaykwon Walton. They hope to add an even bigger piece to the puzzle when guard Anthony Edwards, the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 guard for the Class of 2019, makes his decision 9 a.m. Monday morning.

NCAA rules prohibit Crean from speaking specifically about any recruit, but when asked, he made it clear what his recruiting goals are.

“We’re trying to recruit to win the league. We’re not trying to recruit to get in the race—we’re trying to recruit to win the league. Are we in it right now? No, we’re not. But we’re trying to recruit to that, we’re trying to build to that,” Crean said. “So, it’s not about rushing; it’s not about grabbing someone just to grab someone. It’s about what’s really going to fit here, and what’s really going to make a difference here, especially with the way we want to play and what’s expected off the floor, academically. The whole thing.”

