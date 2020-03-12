NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Georgia’s basketball team was going through its typical pre-game meeting, pouring over film and preparing for its final walk-through for Thursday’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game against Florida when word broke that the league office was canceling the rest of the men’s basketball tournament.

Head coach Tom Crean said the decision naturally hit everybody associated with the program hard.

“This is such an incredibly tumultuous time for everybody,” Crean said during a teleconference with beat writers. “The most important thing that they can learn from all of this is that when they are responsible for their families, that they will always put their safety their health and their well-being at the core of everything. We just need to be thankful for our health and keep trying to take care of ourselves and those around as best we can.”

Nevertheless, Crean said the entire situation has been difficult for his players to process.

Earlier news that a couple of NBA players - Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz - had caught the disease, caused the current situation to truly hit home.

“I think that situation probably stunned them this morning, that gets close to home for a basketball player,” Crean said. “The bottom line is, that they have to have time to process. I want them to process it from the place of being flexible.”

Crean said he read the team a letter sent to him and the rest of the coaches by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Associate Commissioner for Basketball Dan Leibovitz.

“I wanted them to see that there was real emotion and for those guys that they feel bad for the student-athletes not been able to do this,” Crean said. “But these are the decisions that have to be made for the long-term health and effect of our country.”

Crean is holding out hope that somehow his team’s season isn’t over quite yet.

Although the Bulldogs (16-16) won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament-the team’s .500 record would make them eligible for the NIT-if it is played.

But even that remains in doubt.

Growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) could have the tournament canceled altogether, which would keep in line with the decisions made by the NBA, MSL and MLB to suspended play.

“We're eligible for the NIT I would think at a .500 record, but who knows what's going to happen,” Crean said. “It’s all happening too fast. Things are changing so rapidly. The only thing you can be as flexible and open-minded as you can. That’s what we have to do and just see what happens.”

However, if the season is over, Crean said it will be a team he won’t soon forget.

“It’s been a challenging group because it's so young. It’s hard to win in this league with that kind of youth, but it’s also been a group that has really worked to get better,” Crean said. “They work extremely hard, they've learned a lot about how to work, they've learned a lot about intensity and they've learned a lot about perseverance. Basically, they've gone through so many different experiences. So that's what I would say about last night but other than that I don't have a I don't have a way to bring closure to it yet I'm not ready.”