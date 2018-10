BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Georgia takes on UAB in an exhibition game tonight at Bartow Arena, and UGASports had the opportunity to check out the Bulldogs during their shootaround earlier today.

It was a unique opportunity to watch Tom Crean and his staff at work as they prepare to take the court against an actual opponent for the first time, and afterwards Georgia's first-year coach stopped by to offer a few comments heading into tonight's game.