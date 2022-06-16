Todd Hartley receives raise

Besides having arguably, the best tight ends room around, Todd Hartley has more reason to smile.

The Bulldogs’ tight end coach has received a raise of $200,000 which will pay him a salary of $650,000 according to an open records obtained by UGASports.

His contract now extends through 2024, was dated on April 18.

Hartley’s new contract also extends his buyout from 20 percent to 50 percent.

Under Hartley, Georgia’s tight end room has grown into one of the best in the country.

Along with record-breaking sophomore Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs also return junior Darnell Washington, transfer Arik Gilbert and welcome former four-star Oscar Delp into the fold this year.