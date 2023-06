Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports.com with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno is a weekly podcast hosted by the two Georgia greats. TK and Knowshon talk all things Georgia football, SEC football, and much more. A couple of things are for sure on this show, you're going to hear your favorite sports talk, and you'll also be entertained.

In episode 20 of GPS, TK and Knowshon discuss the cross-country transfer of 2024 Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola to Buford High School, preview the 2023 schedules for Auburn and Kentucky, and interview former Georgia Bulldog Mohamed Massaquoi.